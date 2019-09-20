Collins urges Town to make home form count against Hull

Luton striker James Collins wants his side to quickly get back on the winning trail once more this weekend when Hull City visit Kenilworth Road.

The Tigers, under new management with Doncaster Rovers boss Grant McCann taking over in June, have made a less than encouraging start to the season.

They are on six points, four places below Luton, picking up just one win from their opening seven matches

After a 3-2 defeat at QPR on Saturday which ended Town’s run of three straight victories in all competitions, Collins said: “I think the lads will be happy that we’re back at Kenilworth Road.

“Our home form needs to be really good this year if we want to achieve anything.

“Hull are not going to be an easy side, we’ll have a look at them in the week and then concentrate fully on them next week.”

Town were 3-0 down after just 28 minutes of the game at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium last weekend, as they were on the verge of being well and truly blown away by their impressive hosts.

However, Harry Cornick and then Collins himself netted to set up an absorbing second half, where Luton just couldn’t force a leveller.

Collins knows it’s important to put that opening half an hour behind them quickly, saying: “It was a disappointing result.

“We had a plan to try and stop them and win the game and we end up being 3-0 down, so we’re all disappointed as a group in there.

“First half, they had a lot of chances, Simon’s (Sluga) made a good save and they’ve hit the woodwork a couple of times.

“But you’ve got to ride your luck, especially in this league with the quality that you’re going to come up against.

“I’m really proud of the lads that we didn’t fold in the second half, we came out with a great attitude.

“We can’t dwell on it too long as games come thick and fast, so we’ve got to try and pick the bones out of it and move on.

“I think the lads reacted well second half.

“We were the ones who looked like we were the team who were going to go on and draw or win the game.

“But in any game you can’t afford to go 3-0 down, away from home especially and expect to pick up points, so we’re all disappointed, but we’ve got to move on.”

Fellow attacker Cornick wants to draw a line under the defeat too, adding: “As a team we move on to Hull at the weekend and hopefully we can get the three points.”