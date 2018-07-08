Collins would love to get 20 goals in League One

Town striker James Collins is looking to better his previous full campaign in League One with the Hatters this term.

Back in the 2012-13 season, Collins, then with Swindon, notched 18 times in 51 games for the Robins, and now has a second crack with Luton.

He said: “Last time I played in League One I scored 18 goals, so I’m happy to have another go at it.

“If I can get anywhere near 20 next year in League One, I’ll be a happy man.”

With Collins forming a lethal strike partnership alongside Danny Hylton, the pair managing 43 goals between them last term, while Elliot Lee chipped in with 12, then the striker is confident they will be a threat at the next level.

He added: “I really enjoyed playing with Hylts, he’s a top player, and he’s a nice guy off the pitch as well.

“We get on really well and he’s a natural goalscorer, he scores all types of goals.

“What I love about him, he works really hard for the side, he’s under-rated for that.

“Elliot Lee’s got that added bit of quality, as the back end of the season he really took games away for us.

“Between the three of us, we’ve shown we can play some really good stuff.”