Collins would love to see Luton squad stay together

Striker James Collins doesn’t want to see any more players leave the Hatters ahead of the transfer window shutting next month.

Full back James Justin has already moved on to the Premier League, joining Leicester CIty, while fellow defender Jack Stacey is hotly tipped to follow him, Bournemouth rumoured to be his potential destination.

The pair were a huge part of Town's success last term, as they won the League One title, and speaking about the possibility of Stacey moving on, Collins said: “We don’t want to lose anybody, but the club have valuations on people and if they’re met by bigger clubs, then sometimes you can’t stand in their way.

“But I would love to see the squad stay together and I believe if we do stay together, we will have a great chance of achieving good things this year.”

Stacey set up a number of Collins' goals last season, combining with Andrew Shinnie on the right hand side, and he was at it again at the weekend, crossing for the forward to make it 2-0 at Welwyn Garden City during Town's 3-1 victory.

Town's leading marksman from last campaign added: “It was Shins to Jack and then Jack did all the hard work really.

"He got there before the goalie and give me an easy tap-in, so credit goes to him."