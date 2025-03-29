Comical own goal sees Luton claw three vitals points back on Tigers

Luton celebrate taking the lead against Hull City - pic: Cameron Smith/Getty Images

Championship: Hull City 0 Luton Town 1

A bizarre own goal saw Luton Town take another huge step in their battle for Championship safety with a massive 1-0 victory at fellow relegation strugglers Hull City this afternoon.

Matches at the MKM Stadium over the years have often ended with wins for the visitors that were graced with wonderful goals for the Hatters, Kazenga LuaLua, James Bree and Henri Lansbury all producing the goods in magnificent fashion. This time, the outcome was the same, but the manner of the victory was bordering on comical, an unwitting Alfie Jones deflecting Lewie Coyle's clearance into the net just seconds after the interval with what proved to be the winner.

Ahead of kick-off, Town made just one change from the goalless draw with Middlesbrough as Reece Burke came in against his former side for Izzy Jones who picked up an injury on international duty with Guyana. An open start to the contest saw Luton inches away from taking the lead after just eight minutes as Burke kept the ball in, finding Jordan Clark making a move in front of him.

He threaded through to the unmarked Elijah Adebayo who beat keeper Ivor Pandur but not the outside of the post, further extending his own personal wait for a goal. Town worked the rebound well too, Clark doing superbly to trick his way past a few markers as Pandur shovelled his cross-shot away. Bar some long throws from Gustavo Puerta and Joe Gelhardt's awkward volley that was well wide, the hosts didn’t really threaten, as Luton had to do better on 11 minutes, Liam Walsh's terrific free kick from deep missing out the entire home defence and finding Morris who had peeled off his markers.

However, he opened his body to try and take it first time, when he had time for a touch, only able to sidefoot tamely wide of the target. Hull then weathered the spell of pressure and mounted some of their own, forcing three corners in succession for Puerta, who showed he was just as dangerous with his feet, the first two cleared away by Thelo Aasgaard and Thomas Kaminski, the third missed by Town's keeper but fortunately bouncing out for a goal kick.

With chances at a premium, Hull's Abu Kamara tied to break the deadlock in spectacular fashion, cutting in from the right only to send his curling attempt wayward, as Joe Gelhardt tried his best to win a penalty when deliberately colliding with Christ Makosso in the area, but it was swiftly waved away by an unimpressed referee Darren Bond.

Hull looked destined to open the scoring just before the break, as Mark McGuinness gave the ball away when passing straight out, the throw-in worked to the isolated Kasey Palmer who drew his foot ball and with the net waiting to bulge, the centre half redeemed himself by charging down the attempt with a vital block.

Doughty followed suit, as the hosts ended the first period strongly, Luton opting to bring on Tahith Chong for Burke at half time and before a large number of the 23,005 spectators inside the MKM Stadium had retaken their seats, Town were ahead in the most strange manner, a long ball forward flicked on by both Morris and Adebayo as Aasgaard looked to get on the end of it.

He was beaten to it by Coyle, whose clearance crashed into the face of a desperately unfortunate Jones to wrongfoot Pandur and put the Hatters in front, as the Tigers defender put through his own net for the second game in succession against Luton, having done so when Town triumphed 2-0 during their last visit to Humberside.

City responded well to the setback, as they attacked down the flanks, McGuinness doing well to turn one cross away and Kyle Joseph's header straight at Kaminski. The hosts really should have tested the Belgian on the hour mark as Luton played themselves into trouble, Amari’i Bell, on his 150th appearance, having his pocket picked as Joseph was eventually fed in the box but he took an age allowing the Jamaican international and Clark to smother him, leaving the home fans incensed.

Kaminski continued to command his box with an air of real authority, plucking another Gelhardt corner out of the sky as Town were stuck on the back foot, unable to get out of their own half, home sub Lincoln Dos Santos connecting with fresh air when a cross reached him. Town made a double change themselves, Milli Alli and Lamine Fanne on for Adebayo and Walsh which gave them fresh impetus, winning back to back corners as they were able to halt some of the Tigers' momentum for a period of time.

However, City were soon back in the ascendancy, but Town stuck to their task well, defending the area which was coming under increasing pressure, Puerta heading over the bar and then Kaminski climbing from Kamara's weak attempt. With 11 minutes left, Luton tried to double their lead as Morris did all the hard work by getting into the box but snatched at his opportunity, rashly slicing off target.

As time began to tick away, Luton brought on Kal Naismith and Lasse Nordas, with Kamsinki, who had already used his head well, venturing miles out of his goal to chest and volley away from danger too. City kept pressing, but their finishing was a huge issue, Kamara dragging wide and Kaminski saving his best to last, tipping Charlie Hughes’ 20-yard blast over the top, as after a season of woe on the road, Town’s fans could celebrate a successive victory on the road.

Tigers: Ivor Pandur, Lewie Coyle ©, Charlie Hughes, Alfie Jones, Sean McLoughlin, Steven Alzate, Gustavo Puerta (Nordin Amrabat 77), Kyle Joseph (Matt Crooks 63), Joseph Gelhardt, Abu Kamara, Kasey Palmer (Lincoln Dos Santos 63). Subs not used: Thimothee Lo-Tutala, John Egan, Fin Burns, Cody Drameh, Regan Slater, Mason Burstow.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Christ Makosso, Mark McGuinness, Amari’i Bell, Reece Burke (Tahith Chong 46), Liam Walsh (Lamine Fanne 66), Jordan Clark, Thelo Aasgaard, Alfie Doughty (Kal Naismith 85), Elijah Adebayo (Milli Alli 67), Carlton Morris (C, Lasse Nordas 85). Subs not used: Tim Krul, Kal Naismith, Reece Burke, Zack Nelson, Josh Bowler. Referee: Darren Bond. Attendance: 23,005.