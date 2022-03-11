Competition within the Hatters squad has kept Onyedinma out of the Luton side recently

Fred Onyedinma takes on ex-Hatter Jack Stacey

Town attacker Fred Onyedinma has been kept out of the Town squad in recent times due to the increasing competition for places at Kenilworth Road according to assistant manager Mick Harford.

After beginning the 0-0 draw with Blackburn Rovers and 1-0 success at Swansea earlier this year, where he looked lively in both matches, the 25-year-old has yet make the starting XI since.

He has come off the bench three times, the last coming in the 1-0 home win over Derby County, but then hasn't been involved at all in the match-day squads for the last three matches against Chelsea, Middlesbrough and Coventry.

It means the summer signing from Wycombe, who starred on his debut against Peterborough on the opening day, with two assists and one goal, looking like he could be a real force this term, has made just eight starts all year, with 13 more coming as a substitute.

However, with Carlos Mendes Gomes and Admiral Muskwe preferred on Tuesday night, when asked if it was an injury that had kept him out recently, Harford said: “Fred missed out because of the competition.

"When you’re looking at the squad, we have a real big squad now and that’s probably the hardest part of the manager’s job, picking the squad, picking who's going to play, who’s going to be on the bench.

"You look at the team that played against Chelsea and three or four of those boys weren’t even on the bench the next game, so its a real hard job for the manager.

"We honestly believe that to be successful you need a good squad and a big squad, and that’s what we’ve got at the moment.