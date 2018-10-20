'Complete' Hatters give Jones the reaction he wanted

After asking for a reaction from last weekend's defeat at Barnsley, Luton boss Nathan Jones labelled his side's display against Walsall during their 2-0 win this afternoon as the 'complete performance'

The Hatters chief had been left frustrated by the manner of the 3-2 loss at Oakwell, stating Town were second best on the day, but that feeling was completely reversed when speaking to the press after witnessing goals from Glen Rea and Jorge Grant down the Saddlers.

Jones said: "I thought we were pretty dominant from start to finish, I asked them from a reaction after last week, because I felt we were just off the levels.

“Maybe I'm being too honest or maybe really harsh on my team, but last week I know the levels we put in week in week out and I know where we want to end up, and last week were a little bit off it.

“So I gave credit to Barnsley for that, but today we reacted in superb fashion, These are an excellent side on the road, haven't been beaten, conceded seven goals and without being too disrespectful, we could have doubled that tally today.

“I thought we were excellent in terms of our application, how we worked, how we defended our box, as they're a threat.

"They have a front four who are a real, real threat and that was as complete a performance as we've had here for long, long time.”

With home keeper James Shea largely a spectator for the majority of the match, Jones thought the margin of victory should have been greater, adding: "Not one (save) of note, he's had to tip one over that was a looping thing, they've crossed it, he's had a little nick at it and it's straight into his arms, but their keeper has been far busier.

"Danny's (Hylton) put one last the post, we've hit the post, he's (Liam Roberts) made a great save from Sonny Bradley, but the situations we got in, we were very good today.

"We bounced back with not just the win, the clean sheet, scored two goals, could have scored more, but the level of performance throughout was excellent.

"That's what we're more accustomed to and that's what I'm very pleased with."