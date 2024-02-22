Concerned Hatters boss hopes Arsenal loanee hasn't suffered a recurrence of his hamstring injury
Luton boss Rob Edwards is hopeful that midfielder Sambi Lokonga hasn’t reinjured the same hamstring that kept him out for almost three months earlier in the season after he went off during last night’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool.
The 24-year-old Arsenal loanee was having a superb game during the Hatters trip to Anfield, a major part in the visitors leading 1-0 going into the interval thanks to Chiedozie’s goal on 12 minutes. However, once referee Andy Madley signalled the conclusion of the opening 45 minutes, Lokonga was seen grimacing and holding his hamstring, deep in conversation with the Town medical team.
As expected he didn’t reappear for the second period, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu on in his place, and without Lokonga, Luton simply couldn’t hold off the avalanche that Liverpool sent their way, conceding four times, as the Reds ran out convincing winners. With the Belgian international having been in stunning form for the Hatters since getting over his initial injury suffered just two games into his Town loan back in September, asked if it was the same issue, Edwards said: “I’m not sure if it’s the same, he’s just feeling it, lower hamstring, so in the end it was the right thing to do to take him out.
"He wasn’t comfortable to carry on, so I really hope he’s okay, and we’ll have to see. Sambi has been brilliant, we’re asking our lads to do a lot of work and run hard at the moment, and all the time. When you’re playing against the best teams, playing against (Manchester) United a few days ago and now you’re going up against Liverpool, the intensity in our running is high and you’re always at risk then to muscle strains. I know there’s been a lot this year, I know Liverpool have got their own injury problems as well, it’s just hard to keep everyone out on the pitch all the time.”