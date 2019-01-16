CONFIRMED: Luton Town receive planning permission for Power Court

Luton Town have received planning permission for a new ground at Power Court.

Luton Borough Council passed the planning application this evening for a 17,500 all seater stadium after a development committee meeting at Luton Town Hall.

How Power Court would look

Huge cheers greeted the historical decision, which ended almost 70 years of waiting for the club who have been trying to relocate since the 1950s.

During the meeting, the committee was addressed by Luton Town Chief Executive Gary Sweet, and 2020 Developments associates Sean McGrath and Michael Moran who laid out the many benefits that the new stadium would bring to the club and the community at large.

In his closing remarks, Gary Sweet spoke of the club's ambition, were the developments to go ahead, saying: "It would instantly elevate our footballing ambition to another level.

"If Leicester City in a new surrounding can win the Premier League, then so can we, it will increase our support base and make sure Luton Town are permanently financially viable going forward."

Luton had submitted the plans well over two years ago, and after finally getting the green light, a statement on the club's website said: "While it has been a long, drawn-out and at times, frustrating process, the council should be applauded for leaving no stone unturned along the way to making this evening's historic decision.

The gravity and importance of this decision should not be under-estimated.

"For Luton Town Football Club, and its loyal supporters – the security of a new home at Power Court means that we can look to the future with great optimism.

"It means that the club will be able to compete at a higher level, and to progress towards our ambitions for more success on the football pitch.

"But also, and perhaps even more importantly, that we can continue to provide a place for the people of Luton to gather with friends and family as a community, as we have since the club began in 1885 – almost 135 years ago.

"The iconic new stadium will also provide many fantastic opportunities to Luton and its townspeople.

"Thousands of new jobs will be created, along with new public spaces and facilities that Luton has been lacking for many years. Above all it will bring much-needed regeneration to Luton town centre – revitalising Power Court, an area that has been largely unused for well over a decade.

"Kenilworth Road is and always be a 'spiritual-home' for most of today's loyal supporters.

"It has been a venue for countless great matches over the years, whether wins, draws or defeats.

"It has played host to many of the greatest teams, and players the world has seen, both from our Club and others, and has endured two world wars and many great social upheavals along the way. It has been a constant in the lives of Lutonians, and Luton Town supporters.

"It has seen friends and loved ones come, and go.

"But the future of our club, lies with our young supporters. Your children, and grandchildren.

"Tonight's decision means that they too will have the opportunity to witness their own unforgettable moments and experience the sense of belonging, wonder and joy that Luton Town Football Club can deliver.

It's a powerful feeling. And that future will be at Power Court.

"We now look ahead to the meeting to determine the mixed use development at Newlands Park on the 30th January, and hope for a similarly positive outcome."