Luton have chosen their Championship squad

CONFIRMED: Luton Town's 23-man Championship squad

The Hatters name their playing personnel

By Mike Simmonds
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:02 am
Updated Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 10:13 am

Luton Town submitted their 2022-23 Championship squad list to the EFL on Tuesday afternoon following the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Boss Nathan Jones has selected 23 players, with duo James Shea and Glen Rea both missing out as they continue to recover from long-term injuries.

Homegrown U21 players don’t need to be included either, meaning summer signing Louie Watson can still feature.

To see just who made the cut for the Hatters, check out the gallery below.

1. Ethan Horvath

Squad number: 34. Games played: 8. Goals scored: 0.

Photo: Liam Smith

2. Matt Macey

Squad number: 33. Games played: 14. Goals scored: 0.

Photo: Liam Smith

3. Harry Isted

Squad number: 21. Games played: 5. Goals scored: 0.

Photo: Liam Smith

4. James Bree

Squad number: 2. Games played: 122. Goals scored: 2.

Photo: Liam Smith

