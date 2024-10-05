Luton were easily beaten by Sheffield United this afternoon - pic: George Wood/Getty Images

Championship: Sheffield United 2 Luton Town 0

The pressure on Luton manager Rob Edwards increased even further after Town fell to comprehensive 2-0 defeat at Sheffield United this afternoon.

Having gone into the game on the back of a disappointing 2-2 draw with Oxford in midweek, plus a 3-1 loss at Plymouth last Friday night, the visitors gave a performance lacking in desire, heart and character, as they barely laid a glove on their opponents throughout the 90 minutes. It showed in the possession stats too, at one point United having over 85 percent of the ball, with Chris Wilder's side, who finished 10 points below Luton in the Premier League last term, already clearly having a far better chance of returning there, despite the season only just reaching October.

Town made one change to the side from midweek, Reuell Walters replacing Jacob Brown which meant recent signing Victor Moses pushed further forward in support of Elijah Adebayo. The Hatters initially lined up with a four man defence, Walters over at left back and Reece Burke on the right, but whatever Edwards was trying clearly didn't work though as Luton's players looked completely confused with what they had been asked to do.

It meant Walters found himself up against the game's best player in Jesurun Rak-Sakyi, on his weaker foot, while where Burke was playing still remains a mystery, the centre half turning up in almost every single position as the game progressed, Alfie Doughty moved to the right and seemingly lost as to what was being asked of him.

Looking to keep their opponents out in the early stages and build into the game, those plans went out of the window on just 12 minutes when Luton didn't even contest some high balls around their area, Mark McGuinness trying to leave one for Walters. The defender wasn't close enough to him though, caught on his heels, allowing Rak-Sakyi, who had been linked with Luton in the summer, to burst through, beat McGuinness's tackle and fire past the advancing Thomas Kaminski, as Town's defence was breached with alarming ease once more.

With the hosts in complete control, Town's only half chance inside the opening 25 minutes saw Tom Krauß's fierce 25 yards bravely blocked by the body of Harry Souttar, who showed Luton's defence exactly how it should be done throughout the contest. United centre half Anel Ahmedhodzic then saw yellow on 28 minutes after being dispossessed by Elijah Adebayo, bringing down the forward as he looked to get away, while from the resulting free kick, Doughty's delivery saw Teden Mengi's snapshot fly narrowly wide.

The centre half was almost responsible for United doubling their lead on 35 minutes though, his error pounced on by Kieffer Moore, Thomas Kaminski saving well with his legs, the Belgian also parrying away Vini Souza's blast from distance. Sam McCallum might have done better after a wonderfully threaded throughball from Alfie Gilchrist, putting his effort wide, while Rak-Sakyi had the measure of the visitors' defence, tricking his way into another shooting position, Kaminski saving with ease.

Following a first half in which Town didn't lay a glove on their hosts, it carried on after the break, McGuinness's pass cut out as he was then beaten by the physical Rhian Brewster, Rak-Sakyi unable to reach his low cross. Luton finally had a sniff, but again it came from a mistake, Gilchrist not dealing with a hopeful ball forward, dispossessed by Moses and then Jordan Clark having an ambitious crack from a tight angle, Michael Cooper forced into something resembling meaningful work.

However, Town's afternoon went downhill quickly though, when the impressive Rak-Sakyi was freed in the area on 52 minutes and given all the time in the world by Walters to work an angle on his right foot, firing through the legs of Kaminski. Moments later, the Town keeper did well to get a strong hand to repel Brewster's low drive away, Edwards trying to arrest the slide, with Cauley Woodrow and Brown on for Adebayo and Nakamba.

United finally ended Rak-Sakyi's hold over the visitors, as he went off, but Gustavo Hamer, Coventry City's play-off final goalscorer came on, before Edwards made another double change on 68 minutes, Joe Taylor and Shandon Baptiste introduced. Andre Brooks put a decent chance over at the back post, before Town, who had actually shown signs of life since the changes, began to threaten marginally, Clark forcing Cooper to palm behind.

However, that was quickly extinguished, United wresting control back again, Souza bursting through a challenge on the edge of the box and beating Kaminski, only for his shot to rebound out off the foot of the post. The further mystifying nature of Luton's formation was apparent once more with 10 left, a long ball nodded down by Woodrow for Burke who had found himself in the central striker role, but he couldn't turn and unleash an effort on target.

The defender was then back as the last man, preventing a home attack, as with the visiting supporters getting increasingly restless, Woodrow, who had impressed during his cameo, picked out Brown to head over. Late on, Doughty, who had gone to the left and back over to the right, couldn't beat Cooper at his near post, as the final whistle was greeted with jeers from the travelling contingent of Luton supporters.

Blades: Michael Cooper, Alfie Gilchrist (Jamie Shackleton 75), Sam McCallum (Rhys Norrington-Davies 71), Oliver Arblaster (C), Harry Souttar, Rhian Brewster (Gustavo Hamer 66), Kieffer Moore (Tyrese Campbell 75), Callum O'Hare, Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (Andre Brooks 66), Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vini Souza. Subs not used: Adam Davies, Harrison Burrows, Jamie Shackleton, Jack Robinson, Tyrese Campbell, Sydie Peck.

Hatters: Thomas Kaminski, Reuell Walters (Joe Taylor 68), Reece Burke , Mark McGuinness, Teden Mengi, Alfie Doughty, Tom Krauß (Shandon Baptiste 68), Marvelous Nakamba (Cauley Woodrow 60), Jordan Clark (C Zack Nelson 88), Victor Moses, Elijah Adebayo (Jacob Brown 60). Subs not used: James Shea, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Joe Johnson, Tom Holmes. Referee: John Brooks. Booked: Ahmed 28, Walters 30, Abrl. Attendance: 27,925 (Hatters).