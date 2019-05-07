Connolly thanks the Hatters on his return to Brighton

Young striker Aaron Connolly has returned to his parent club Brighton & Hove Albion after what was an ultimately frustrating loan spell at Luton Town.

The 19-year-old was signed by the Hatters on transfer deadline day back in January, along with Alex Baptiste and Jason Cummings, but injury meant he only linked up with his new team-mates at the beginning of April.

Connolly came off the bench for his Football League debut in the 3-1 defeat at Charlton Athletic, before suffering another niggle, which kept him out of the Accrington match.

He was an unused substitute against AFC Wimbledon and Burton Albion, although was on for the final moments as Luton beat Oxford United to win the League One title at the weekend.

Tweeting yesterday, Connolly said: "Not the way I wanted it to go personally but want to say thank you and well done to everyone involved with @LutonTown fully deserved promotion and a great club that’s going places#HATTERS."