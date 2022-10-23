Nathan Jones celebrates another away victory at Hull recently

Consistency is the key for Luton boss Nathan Jones after finding out his side sit joint top of the Championship form table for the number of points won on the road in 2022.

Stats this week showed that the Hatters have garnered 33 points from a possible 57 since the turn of the year, the highest in the division along with Preston North End, as they are both way ahead of their nearest rivals QPR and Swansea, who have 26 apiece.

Tuesday night’s 1-0 triumph at Norwich was Town’s 10th success from 17 matches, with three draws and just the four defeats in that time, as asked why his side were so good outside of Bedfordshire, Jones said: “I think we’ve been really consistent.

"When we finished 12th and then had a big improvement for sixth last year and in the top five again, it just shows we’re consistent in what we do.

"You can’t win games at Championship level if you’re not consistent, you don’t do something right.

"You can win a game, anyone can win a game, but to do it regularly whether it’s home or away, away is harder, so it just shows we are consistent in what we do.

"That’s pleasing because not only are we comfortable at the level but we really want to push boundaries at this level.

“We’ve always relished the challenge and have been a bold and brave side.

"We’re not arrogant or anything, we’re front-footed, we believe in what we do and even when we were League Two, we went to Newcastle, we took Newcastle on, then we played Leeds and Aston Villa at our place and really took them on.

“Then in League One we were top, or in the top two and teams had to change for us and that’s the type of team we’ve been.

"Yes we’ve paid the league maximum respect since I’ve come back and got the points we needed to stay in, then we evolved slightly and now we’re a side that enjoys the challenge.

“We feel at home now, going away to Carrow Road and to West Brom and all these sides, as we believe that not only are we good enough, but we’re good enough to win.”

In that time, Luton’s home form has seen them claim 34 points from 19 matches, with nine wins and seven draws, but having only managed to pick up two victories from eight this term, Jones knew it could be even better, continuing: “If I’m honest, our home form should be as well.

"We said about games – Birmingham we should have won, Coventry we should have had a penalty in the 80-odd minute which then would have put us top of the league and our home and away form would have been the best in the league.

"It’s just consistency, nothing spectacular in terms of we’re this, we’re that, it is just consistency in our performances and away from home we have been good.

"It’s not like we’ve had a kind run of fixtures because one, we’ve had to do a lot of travelling, two we have come up against some really tough sides, some sides who have changed manager, so it has been a really tricky spell of fixtures.

"But we’ve just been consistent, we have concentrated on us and showed we can get results.”

This season has seen Luton impress against the best teams once more, undefeated against sides in the top six, having beaten QPR, Blackburn and Norwich, drawing with Burnley and Sheffield United.

Jones added: “That (shows) we are growing as a team in this division, that we are very consistent and it doesn’t matter who we come up against, but we are able to get results.

“That shows where are as a club, a team, a group, but also that we’re very consistent.

“We don’t fluctuate, we’re not winning 3-0 and getting beaten 4-1.

"Every game we’re in is tight. Arguably, apart from Bristol City, we could’ve won every game we’ve played this season.

“I’m sure a lot of side would say similar but we get turned over at Bristol City, rightly and royally on the night, but apart from that, I can’t remember a side turning us over.

