Contract extension for Hatters attacker

Luton attacker Harry Cornick has put pen to paper on a long-term contract extension.

The 24-year-old signed for the Hatters from Premier League side Bournemouth back in August 2017 and has scored 13 goals in 77 appearances since.

Last term he netted eight times in 37 matches as Town won the League One title, securing back-to-back promotions.

The forward said: “I’m really happy. It’s been two years since I signed and it’s gone so well – better than I could have dreamed of, with two promotions in as many years.

"It couldn’t get any better so it’s a no-brainer to put pen to paper to stay for many more years to come.

"When I first signed, Nathan Jones said to me that I’m no longer a winger and I was going to play up top, so it’s been two years of hard work to try and make the transition, and I’m starting to see the benefits of that.

“I got my highest goals tally last season, which is good, but it should have been more.

"I missed a few chances, but it’s all going in the right direction so hopefully the new gaffer can keep our progress going strong and keep me improving to make the step up to the Championship.”

Having moved away from the Cherries after four years with Eddie Howe's side, which included loan spells at Yeovil, Leyton Orient and Gillingham, Cornick added: "When I left Bournemouth, it was my first permanent move away from the club I’d been at for many years and it was a tough decision to make.

“In hindsight it was the right decision.

"I’ve been here for two years and it just feels like I’ve been given a home.

"I do love it here. The support the fans give us is immense and the lads are all brilliant.

"I’ve made great friends up here, so I’m delighted to commit my future to the club.”