Corberan quits as boss of Town's Championship rivals Huddersfield

Carlos Corberan has left Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town have announced that Carlos Corberán has resigned from his role as head coach.

The 39-year-old was appointed in July 2020 and after finishing 20th in his first season in charge, led the Terriers to the Championship play-off final last term, beating Luton 2-1 on aggregate in the semi-finals.

However, with the new campaign under a month away, he has decided to quit, with Danny Schofield stepping up to lead the first team.

Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby said: “It is with sadness that we have accepted Carlos’ resignation.

“He was obviously a big part of what was a fantastic season in 2021/22, but he has subsequently come to us over the last 24 hours and made it clear that he doesn’t think he is the man to take us forward.

“The timing is disappointing, with our preparations for the new season already under way.

"However, we have worked very hard here over the last few years to build a coaching and support structure around the first team that gives us continuity and stability when there’s change.

"We’ve also created succession plans for every eventuality.

“Danny Schofield will now step up to lead the team.

"He knows the club, the players, our coaching programme, and our structure as well as anyone and is ideally positioned to give us continuity.

"Danny is highly rated and well respected across football and, this summer, turned down an opportunity to become head coach of a club in the top division of a European league because he believes in what we’re doing here.

"His work at our club has been outstanding, and he’s earned this opportunity.

“I would like to thank Carlos for his hard work at the club.