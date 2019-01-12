Cornick a doubt but Harford won't change what isn't broken against Sunderland

Luton interim manager Mick Harford won’t be changing a great deal when he selects his side to face Sunderland this afternoon.

The Hatters, who saw previous boss Nathan Jones depart for Stoke City on Wednesday, go into the game on back of a 16 match unbeaten run in the league and FA Cup.

When asked if he would be altering anything on a match day after taking temporary charge of the club, Harford said: “How’s it going to work, is I’m not going to change much.

“I’m going to embrace the challenge, it’s not broke, so basically it doesn’t need fixing.

“I’ll try to enhance them and encourage the players to do what they’ve been doing.

“The whole of this season and the season before, it’s been successful, so why change a winning formula?

“Hopefully I’ll let the players play with the freedom they’ve been playing with, give them the opportunity to get out there and challenge themselves against a massive club, with a massive support.

“They’ll be over 30,000 people there, so it will be a challenge for us, but we’re looking forward to it.”

Town themselves are expected to be cheered on by over 3,000 travelling supporters for the trip to the Stadium of Light.

Harford continued: “The fans are second to none.

“You see the following we got at Newcastle last year in the FA Cup, Sheffield Wednesday, but they’ll be there Saturday absolutely and they deserve a good team.”

Giving an update on the state of play among the Town squad, Harford added: “Marek’s (Stech) not available, Pottsy (Dan Potts) is available, he’ll be travelling, he’ll be on the coach.

“Young Jack Senior is back training again, Frankie Musonda has gone out on loan until the end of the season to Hemel Hempstead.

“Harry Cornick’s carrying a little injury, so we’re just not sure he’s going to

be ready for the weekend.”