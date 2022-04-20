Cornick admits opening day goal against Posh was vital as he makes it dozen with Bluebirds winner

Harry Cornick celebrates scoring the winner at Cardiff - pic: Gareth Owen

Town striker Harry Cornick believes that scoring in the opening game back in August has been the launchpad for the most prolific campaign of his career.

The 27-year-old went into the current season on the back of a year where he struggled in front of goal, scoring just once, that coming on his 40th appearance at Bristol City.

Following a campaign in which he had registered nine strikes, his previous best, to finish second top scorer behind James Collins, Cornick admitted going through such a drought had affected his confidence badly.

That’s why when tapping home Fred Onyedinma’s cross against Peterborough on the first game of the season, the relief etched on the ex-Bournemouth winger’s face was clear for all to see, and has given him a new lease of life, his winner at Cardiff City on Easter Monday a 12th in all competitions.

Speaking about his tally, Cornick said: “I knew last season was a blip for me.

“I didn’t play well last season, I think I got lost in it, confidence was down low and just couldn’t really get myself going.

“This season, scoring on the first day of the season was massive for me.

Harry Cornick celebrates his goal on the opening day of the season against Peterborough

“If I didn’t score first day of the season I’d have probably been thinking ‘when am I going to score, when am I going to score?’

“It just plays on your mind, it’s all a mental thing really.

"For me getting that first goal was huge and for me I’ve just gone on leaps and bounds.

“Having Eli (Elijah Adebayo) up there with me has helped this year, he’s scored so many, working so hard for me, it means I don’t have to do all the work sometimes.

“He’s putting his body on the line, winning the headers, charging about, 80th minute (at Cardiff), everyone is screaming ‘press, press, press’ and he’s the first one to do it.

"So its been a good season for me, but it’s a team effort.”

Cornick’s moment in Wales came with 19 minutes remaining, as experienced midfielder Robert Snodgrass picked up possession deep in City territory and whipped over a cross for the attacker to rise highest and divert into the corner of the net.

The attacker isn’t usually known for his heading ability which made the strike doubly impressive, as he continued: “That’s the first header that I’ve scored like that.

"I scored one against Coventry, but when I’ve actually had to win the header, it’s a nice one to score.

“It was a good goal, I’m happy with it, think that’s 11 now which is a lot more than I did last season.

"It was a great cross too, I think he said it was his 125th assist, so I’m glad I’m in there, I’m glad I’m one of the numbers.

"You know he’s going to put it on the money, it's a great ball, so happy to score, happy to contribute, happy to win.”

The former Bournemouth winger, introduced off the bench late in the first half following an injury to James Bree, had gone close previously, curling on to the roof of the net and then not doing enough to hit the target from Peter Kioso’s right wing cross.

Cornick knew that was the case too, saying: “I should have scored from Pete Kioso, so I’ve scored from Snods and not from Pete’s and Pete’s was easier.

"There’s a word for what I did, but it’s not a nice word, I should definitely score and be a bit braver maybe at the front stick.

"But happy to get the second chance and I took it.”

Like any good striker, Cornick isn’t setting for his haul and has targeted hitting the net again in Town’s last few games of the season, adding: “The start of the season I did say double figures, but now I’m there I need to kick on.

"Maybe 15 now, three games, three goals would be lovely, add a couple of assists, who knows, but it’s all about the team now.