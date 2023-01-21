Harry Cornick was on target during this afternoon's 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic

Strikers Harry Cornick and Elijah Adebayo were back on the scoresheet for the Hatters as Luton finally finished their long-running Wigan saga with another victory at the DW Stadium this afternoon.

Having won 2-1 in the FA Cup third round replay on Tuesday night, Town sealed an even more important triumph in what was their third game against the Latics in the space of a couple of weeks, as they claimed all three points with a confident display against the Championship strugglers, who were booed off at full time.

It was the first time the pair, who both reached double figures last term, had been on target in the same game for Town since March 19, 2022 when they netted in the 3-1 victory at Hull City.

Boss Rob Edwards made four changes from the FA Cup tie in midweek, leading scorer Carlton Morris failing to recover from his calf injury.

With Cauley Woodrow also absent, it meant Harry Cornick came into the starting line-up, with Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts and Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu in, Reece Burke, Allan Campbell and Alfie Doughty dropping to the bench where they were joined for the first time since October by Fred Onyedinma.

The visitors forced the early play, James Bree winning a free kick and delivering another magnificent set-piece that saw Cornick's header fall wide.

However, the forward did hit the back of the net on just 11 minutes as with Wigan trying and failing to bring the ball out the back, he easily picked the pocket of recent addition Steven Caulker.

The experienced centre half was unable to bring Town's forward down as the attacker beat Amos via a fairly sizeable deflection to notch his second of the campaign.

The Latics almost stubbornly continued attempting their efforts to play out, Adebayo blocking Caulker again to win a throw-in high up the pitch, the home fans not shy in letting their players know what they thought of it.

Town almost had a wonderful team goal on 20 minutes as keeping the ball in defence for almost a minute, allowing their visiting fans to bring out the ole's, they then then attacked on the left, Mpanzu releasing Adebayo.

He beat Caulker and powered forward, before with the angle decreasing, only just missed the far post with his sidefooted attempt.

It looked like Wigan had levelled midway through the half when Ashley Fletcher thundered in a wonderful header from Charlie Hughes' cross but as the DW Stadium was about to erupt, a linesman’s flag meant those celebrations were cut shot.

The Latics' player and their fans did start to believe though, winning a corner via a desperate Town clearance.

However, their Achilles heel was their efforts in their own third, McClean giving it away as Town won a corner that Gabe Osho couldn't divert on target.

He was then called at the other end to cover round when Tom Lockyer was outjumped, Fletcher hooking another attempt over the top just before half time as Wigan kept the pressure on.

After the break, the Latics tried to maintain the ascendancy, Potts making a good block from Will Keane, as Horvath collected Fletcher's shot, before quick as a flash the Hatters led 2-0 with 53 on the clock.

Playing through the lines, Adebayo found Cornick and the attacker teed up his team-mate to loft over Amos and double the visitors advantage, as Luton demonstrated some ruthless efficiency in the final third to score with both their shots on target.

With Town still getting the better of their opponents in most areas of the pitch, they almost had a third on 76 minutes, a good move on the right seeing Clark’s pass dummied by Mpanzu for sub Alfie Doughty to flash a drive inches wide from the edge of the box.

The final stages saw Town's support turn their attentions to McClean as the Irish international tried to antagonise Adebayo after escaping with a clear foul on the scorer, plus also bursting out into another rendition of the catchy Yaya/Kolo Toure song for the already under-pressure home manager.

Clark, who was terrific in the second period, full of tricks and flicks, could and should have had a penalty when he was felled, but it didn't matter, Wigan never really threatening a consolation, due to Luton's aerial dominance whenever the ball was tossed in.

Even late sub Thelo Aasgaard was unable to test Horvath as he has done so often this term, with Luton now back up to seventh in the table, just goal difference away from the top six once more.

Latics: Ben Amos, Charlie Hughes (Thelo Aasgaard 59), Steven Caulker, Curtis Tilt, Ryan Nyambe, Christ Tiehi (Tom Naylor 81), Max Power (C), Miguel Azeez (Callum Lang 59), James McClean, Will Keane, Ashley Fletcher (Josh Magennis 81).

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Tendayi Darikwa, Jack Whatmough.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Gabe Osho (Reece Burke 63), Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Louie Watson (Allan Campbell 55), Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Harry Cornick (Alfie Doughty 67) Elijah Adebayo.

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma, Cameron Jerome.

Referee: Andy Woolmer.

Booked: Adebayo 73, McClean 73, Potts 77, Clark 85.