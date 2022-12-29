Harry Cornick is back in the starting line-up for Luton this evening

Hatters boss Rob Edwards has made two changes for this evening's clash against QPR at Loftus Road.

Striker Harry Cornick and defender Amari'i Bell are included in the XI, with Gabe Osho suspended and Elijah Adebayo only fit enough for the bench after his hamstring injury on Boxing Day.

Prior to the fixture, Edwards admitted there would be alterations made to the side after a 2-1 victory against Norwich City on Boxing Day, as he said: “The games come thick and fast and there will be some changes.

“We will need to try and freshen things up as well, even though we’ve won.

"Some of them are forced, so we need to try and manage this short period now where we have three games in seven days.

"It is tough as we want to play with that intensity, going away from home against a very good team in QPR.”

Like Luton, the R's are under new management themselves in Neil Critchley, with one win and a draw from their two games so far.

On whether he had been able to scout their opponents in the build-up, Edwards continued: “We’ve been able to get our eyes on them a little bit, their first couple of games under Neil, so we know them fairly well.

"Of course he’s going to want to put his stamp on things as well, a bit similar to us.

"You can’t change too much too soon, they’ve got some very talented footballers.

"We came up against them earlier in the season (3-2 defeat when manager at Watford), myself and Richie (Kyle, assistant) and they’re a good team with good threats.

"We’re going to have to be right at it again which I’m sure we will be.

"We’ve got to recover well now and get ready for what is another challenging game in the Championship.”

Striker Cauley Woodrow, who is on the bench once more this evening, said: “We’ve got two big games, QPR are a good team, Huddersfield are a good team as well.

"They’re lower down in the table than they probably should be as well, but some big away games that we want to go and get points from."

The Hatters can go into the contest full of confidence as well, having triumphed over the Canaries on Boxing Day, as Woodrow added: “They’re (Norwich) a good team, but so are we.

"We knew they’d been through a little bit of a tough time at the minute, we know at Kenilworth Road it was going to be difficult for them to come and play.

"They had a lot of possession at times, but we know what we’re about and I think we showed that.

"Ten men, beat Norwich 2-1 at home, it’s an unbelievable result.”

Rangers: Seny Dieng, Jimmy Dunne, Rob Dickie, Lyndon Dykes, Ilias Chair, Tyler Roberts, Sam Field (C), Kenneth Paal, Olamide Shodipo, Ethan Laird, Tim Iroegunam.

Subs: Jordan Archer, Osman Kakay, Chris Willock, Luke Amos, Taylor Richards, Conor Masterson, Albert Adomah.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty, James Bree, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Allan Campbell, Jordan Clark, Harry Cornick, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Harry Isted, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Luke Berry, Louie Watson, Luke Freeman, Cameron Jerome.