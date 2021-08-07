Cornick and Mpanzu can't wait to welcome back Luton's 'unbelievable' supporters

Luton attacker Harry Cornick with team-mate Henri Lansbury

Attacker Harry Cornick cannot wait to run out out in front of Luton’s ‘unbelievable’ fans for the first time in almost 18 months when the Championship season kicks off this afternoon.

The Hatters have not welcomed a full house to Kenilworth Road since late February 2020 when they drew 1-1 with Stoke City due to coronavirus restrictions, but with those now finally lifted, a sell-out is expected for the start of the new campaign against Peterborough United.

Cornick, who has helped create many happy memories with Town's followers during his four years at the club, said: “We’ve missed the fans a lot here, it’s a taste of what we’ve had in the last two weeks against Portsmouth and Brighton, it’s a taste of what the fans are like.

“They’re always singing, they’re unbelievable so once they get this place rocking it’s going to be a fortress again hopefully.

“It’s the same for the away days as well.

"I think the away fans for Luton are the best in the league in my opinion.

"They always travel in their numbers, sing their hearts out and I can’t wait to see them travelling up and down the country again because I know they’ve missed the football, but we’ve missed them just as much.”

It was the same for the club’s longest-serving member Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu who ended his summer saga by agreeing a new deal to stay at Luton just a few weeks ago.

The 27-year-old is a massive favourite among the Kenilworth Road faithful, having played 298 times for the Hatters and won three promotions from the Conference to the Championship, the only member of the squad to do so.

He said: “There’s not many grounds like Luton.

"It’s a small, packed ground and the fans are always rocking, the fans can only give us a boost.

“You know how fans have been with me and the team, they’ve always supported, they’ve always been positive.

"So for them to come back and have the ground rocking, it’s an intimidating place to go, Kenilworth Road, if you’re an away player.

“Hopefully they can cheer us on in their thousands.

"If they can push us, it will be great thing.”

When asked just how much the fans getting behind the Hatters can transfer to improved displays on the pitch, the former West Ham youngster added: “When the fans are singing your name and cheering a goal, you get that buzz.

"Sometimes you get another boost of energy if we’ve created a chance or we’ve scored.

“It gives you motivation to go and get another goal, or to defend a goal.