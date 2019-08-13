Cornick catching the eye of Town boss

Luton boss Graeme Jones has been impressed by the impact that Harry Cornick has made from the bench so far this season.

The24-year-old replaced George Moncur after 55 minutes at Cardiff City on Saturday which coincided with Town’s best spell in the game.

Cornick played a big part in that, stretching the home defence with his pace, while also setting up a wonderful chance for James Collins.

That display followed up his cameo against Middlesbrough on the opening night, where he had a major hand in Collins’ equaliser, after getting free on the right once more.

He is now in with a chance of starting tonight’s Carabao Cup clash with Ipswich Town, as Jones said: “I have been (impressed), Harry’s more than just pace, I think it’s unfair just to say that.

“His understanding has been good, off the ball and on the ball, but his attitude is fantastic.

“There’s no point having that equipment if you haven’t got the right attitude.

“We spoke about contribution, he’s come off the bench and been ready to contribute, so that’s all you want from everyone.”