Cornick comes off the bench to net the winner as Luton stun Swans

Danny Hylton was back from the start for Luton this evening

Harry Cornick came off the bench to score an excellent winner for the Hatters as they picked up a marvellous victory at Swansea City this evening.

With the scores goalless, Cornick was introduced just after the hour mark and was to prove the hero, netting his eighth goal of the season courtesy of a terrific first time finish with 18 minutes to go.

Victory was no more than Town deserved though as despite finishing the game with just 28 per cent of the possession, the majority of that came from Swansea's insistence of passing the ball around in their own half which frustrated the home support no end, particularly as the game wore on.

It was most definitely not a smash and grab raid either for the visitors, as Luton weren't without their chances and but for some better finishing, could easily have left with a greater margin of victory.

Boss Nathan Jones made two changes from the goalless draw with Blackburn Rovers, opting to recall striker Danny Hylton for his first Luton start for almost a year, replacing Cameron Jerome, while Reece Burke took over from Tom Lockyer in defence, transfer deadline day signing Jed Steer named on the bench.

The visitors might have led inside five minutes when James Bree's wonderfully curving free kick beat everyone, and had Gabe Osho gambled at the far post, he would surely have had his first Luton goal.

Town threatened again moments later, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu doing splendidly to find the overlapping Amari'i Bell and his first time cross was sidefooted inches wide by Allan Campbell.

Luton had to be alert to clear Olivier Ntcham's first time effort away, but Jones' side continued their bright start, Hylton nipping in to win the ball back and Onyedinma driving at the home defence, eventually denied by the covering Ryan Bennett.

An increasingly open contest then saw Luton grateful to the quick reflexes of James Shea for keeping the scores goalless on 15 minutes, Michael Obafemi played in by Matt Grimes' wonderful threaded through-ball, only to see his toepoke repelled instinctively by the legs of Town's stopper.

Hannes Wolf was next to go close after being played through the centre by Grimes once more, Bree shepherding him well to block his fierce drive at full stretch.

An injury to Kyle Naughton saw Town able to regroup slightly as on the half hour, Onyedinma using the run of Bell as a decoy to cut in on his right foot and go for goal, his effort deflecting behind for a corner.

A trademark Hylton nutmeg on Bennett worked an absolute treat as he ghosted into the area and saw his cross-shot parried away by Fisher, before the forward showed he hadn't lost his ability to pick up a needless booking either, stopping the Swans from taking their free kick.

Luton were inches away from the opening just before the break as yet another magnificent set-piece by Bree was met by Hylton, whose guided header missed the top corner by a whisker.

Town finished the half stronger too, Burke stepping forward to beat two and then hammer a terrific left-footer that whistled just over the bar.

Bree was once more the architect for another decent chance on the stroke of the interval, taking a crossfield free-kick down perfectly, standing up a ball to the back post for Campbell to nod wastefully over.

The second period saw Grimes send a free kick over the top, before Swans had their best chance 10 minutes in, a cross from the right met by Ben Cabango whose downward header clipped the post, with Bennett putting the rebound into the side-netting.

Swans pressed again, Naismith timing his sliding intervention on the rampaging Cyrus Christie perfectly inside the area, Obafemi's snapshot straight at Shea.

Jones swapped his front two for the second game running, Cornick and Jerome on for Hylton and Onyedinma, as City went close, Ryan Manning shanking over when well placed.

A poor clearance from Fisher was straight at Campbell, which led to Cornick's tame effort fail to embarrass the keeper, while with Borussia Mönchengladbach loanee Wolf in the side, Swans always had a chance, as first he did superbly on the left to find Obafemi, Osho doing brilliantly to block.

The Austrian U21 international then took aim himself, not missing the far post by much with his bouncing attempt.

However, Town went straight up the other end and took the lead with a wonderful counter-attacking goal on 72 minutes, Jerome striding away before unselfishly teeing up Cornick who first time, bent his shot beyond Fisher and into the corner.

Swansea boss Russell Martin responded by bringing on top scorer Joel Piroe, who had scored against Town during their 3-3 draw at Kenilworth Road earlier in the season.

Ntcham, encouraged to shoot all evening by the home faithful, did just that with nine to go, barely testing Shea, while Piroe was almost the saviour again, meeting Manning's cross with a firm downward header but putting it too close to Shea.

Town confidently held out for the five minutes of stoppage time, as they climbed up to ninth in the table and now trail the play-off places by just three points, as Jones rejoiced in what could be a pivotal victory by hurdling the hoardings to celebrate with the travelling faithful.

Swans: Andy Fisher, Ryan Bennett (Kyle Joseph 89), Ryan Manning, Flynn Downes (Joel Piroe 74), Ben Cabango, Matt Grimes ©, Michael Obafemi, Olivier Ntcham, Hannes Wolf, Cyrus Christie, Kyle Naughton (Korey Smith 22).

Subs not used: Ben Hamer, Jay Fulton, Joel Latibeaudiere, Finley Burns.

Hatters: James Shea, James Bree, Amari'i Bell, Reece Burke, Gabe Osho, Kal Naismith (C), Henri Lansbury (Luke Berry 80), Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Fred Onyedinma (Harry Cornick 63), Danny Hylton (Cameron Jerome 63).

Subs not used: Dan Potts, Carlos Mendes Gomes, Tom Lockyer, Jed Steer.

Booked: Downes 10, Hylton 33, Lansbury 75, Burke 88, Berry 88, Piroe 90.