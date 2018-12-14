Cornick doesn’t feel like a marked man just yet

In-form striker Harry Cornick doesn’t think he has become a marked man yet for the Hatters.

The 23-year-old notched for the third time in as many games on Saturday, and now has seven goals this term, one more than he managed in the whole of last season.

He brings a lot to our team with his pace and his movement when he adds assists and goals as well, he’s top player. Andrew Shinnie

He doesn’t think that other teams have set out to stop him by any means necessary yet, saying: “I haven’t had that many big tackles on me this year, I’m sure they’re to come.

“I just try and play my own game, obviously the other teams are going to watch clips of us and try to sit in deep, but we’ve managed to carve them up.”

Cornick notched twice during a November which saw the Hatters win three out of four league games and earn an FA Cup triumph too.

The former Bournemouth man continued: “It was a great month for us and if we keep hitting our targets, I’m sure we’ll be right up there come the end of the season.”

The striker’s goalscoring form has seen Town’s fans chant his name during a recent game too, something Cornick wants to hear more of.

He said: “It was one of the first times I’ve heard them sing a song about me which is brilliant. Hopefully I can score a few more and keep the songs going.”

After netting from close range on Saturday, it means that Cornick’s last three goals have come from inside the six yard box, showing just how he is adapting to his role as a frontman.

Team-mate Andrew Shinnie added: “That’s sometimes the goals that strikers love.

“A lot of them don’t like the long rangers and top corner, they love tap ins.

“It means being in the box, that’s a traditional striker getting in the box for tap-in finishes and that’s what Harry’s added to his game now,

“It’s brilliant to see, as he brings a lot to our team with his pace and his movement when he adds assists and goals as well, he’s top player.”