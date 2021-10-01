Cornick felt Sky Blues demolition had been coming for Luton

Town attacker Harry Cornick

Attacker Harry Cornick felt that Luton's 5-0 thrashing of Coventry City at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday had been in the pipeline for sometime.

Although Town went into the contest on the back of six games without a win, their performances had been of a high standard during that run, with four draws, including a sublime 45 minutes against Swansea City to lead 3-0, only to run out of steam in the second period and be pegged back.

They also deserved more when drawing 1-1 at Bristol City, while had the better chances against Sheffield United and harshly went down to a 2-1 defeat at league leaders Bournmoeuth on the weekend, following a dominant second half display.

However, that was all put behind them in midweek when the Hatters swept aside their opponents, who might have gone top themselves with a win, as Cornick said: “It’s been coming, we put in some really good performances recently, so it’s nice to see it all come together and get a result I think we deserved.

"We came off the back of a tough game at Bournemouth where we thought we deserved to get a point at least, and then the point against Swansea.

“We knew a result like that was coming, we knew a performance like that was coming as well.

"We play well every week, it’s not like we've put in a bad performance recently, it’s just we haven’t been getting the points, so we go in after a bit deflated and then on to training pitch and work hard.

"We had two days to prepare for this one so not a lot of time, but we knew what we were doing.

"We knew the game plan and we executed it perfectly, so to come out with a performance like that and a result like that is massive for us to move forward.

“They're a good side, we saw their clips.

"They beat Peterborough 3-0 the other day, they've beaten some top sides, but I think we were just too powerful, too strong and too quick for them.”

Cornick was also happy to finally put the memories of Town’s last outing at Kenilworth Road behind them, when 3-0 up against Swansea at half time, they couldn’t hold on in the second period, eventually conceding in stoppage time to draw 3-3.

This time, Luton were 4-0 to the good when swapping ends, adding a fifth just before the hour mark through Cornick's second of the evening as he added: "That was really deflating to be honest and we were in the same position today, three-nil, four-nil up at half time.