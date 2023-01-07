Reece Burke sends over a cross during Luton's 1-1 draw with Wigan in the FA Cup

Luton will become very well acquainted with fellow Championship side Wigan Athletic over the next fortnight after drawing 1-1 with the Latics in the FA Cup third round at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The result means that Rob Edwards' side will head to the DW Stadium for a replay, to be held more than likely in the week beginning January 16, while they will also head north to the same venue just a few days later to face their opponents in the Championship.

Advertisement

After stating in the press that he would go with a strong side for the contest, Edwards stuck to his word, making just four changes from New Year's Day 2-1 victory at Huddersfield.

Match-winner Reece Burke started his first game since late September, joined by Gabe Osho, Harry Cornick and Cauley Woodrow, as Elijah Adebayo, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu and Alfie Doughty dropped to the bench, Tom Lockyer out with a slight knock.

The was a smattering of youth in the squad too, Casey Pettit joined by the recently recalled Elliot Thorpe, with Development squad attacker Jayden Luker included.

The visitors, in a terrible run of form going into the contest, created the first opening on 12 minutes, James McLean slicing well wide after cutting in from the left wing.

Advertisement

Kolo Toure's side then took the lead on 18 minutes from a controversial corner given away by Dan Potts, the captain clearly believing it should have been a goal kick.

McLean's first delivery was repelled straight back to him, as his second cross was met by a thumping close range header from Callum Lang.

Advertisement

Ethan Horvath did superbly to parry, but the ball was kept alive by Wigan and an unmarked Tom Naylor beat the offside trap to tap home.

A fine run by Amari'i Bell leading to Woodrow's fierce drive blocked brought the home crowd alive for a moment, before they were quietened again by a game low on quality, barring the efforts of Louis Watson who made things look very easy, getting on the ball, lifting his head and passing forward, almost always finding a team-mate in space.

Advertisement

Town went close with 35 gone, Cornick, who had been previously well shackled, escaping the attentions of the Latics back-line, but his attempt to find the far corner was narrowly wide.

Luton threatened again shortly afterwards, Potts wrapping his foot around a cross and Morris heading awkwardly over the bar.

Advertisement

Just before the break, the game could have swung either way, as Wigan almost had a second, Fletcher finding space in the area and Horvath saving well low down.

Luton then went up the other end and did find the net, Morris doing all the hard work before standing up an inviting cross that Cornick glanced into via the the post for his long-awaited first goal of the season.

Advertisement

Edwards made what looked like two pre-planned changes at the break, as Morris and Campbell made way for Adebayo and Luke Berry, Wigan almost moving in front again, Lang's volley slipping wide.

James Bree, who had struggled with his final ball in the first period, made a far better start to the second, scampering down the right, his cross turned back by Woodrow for Bell to shank disappointingly wide.

Advertisement

As Town started to up the pressure, enjoying far greater possession and territory, they won a number of corners, only to see the Latics, who were looking anything but a side that had shipped four goals in their last three outings, stand firm.

Burke was replaced after an hour by Alfie Doughty, as the winger was released by another terrific pass from Osho, which was to become a theme of the second half, his cross just too high for Berry, Cornick's attempt deflecting over for another set-piece that the visitors were able to clear away.

Advertisement

Sensing a place in the fourth round, Thelo Aasgaard, who had scored the winner at Kenilworth Road in the league earlier in the season, unleashed an almost copybook strike with six minutes left, on this occasion putting it straight at Horvath.

Lang had the ball in the net after dispossessing Horvath, only for a foul to be given against the USA international, as in the closing stages, it was Wigan who came on strong.

Advertisement

Charlie Hughes put an attempt wide and then Naylor almost won it in stoppage time, his looping header fantastically tipped away by a stretching Horvath.

Athletic though they had stolen a place in round four from the resulting corner, Lang prodding home, but a flag from the referee’s assistant, given for an alleged foul against Horvath, meaning both sides are in the hat for the next round, and will do it all again in around 10 days time.

Advertisement

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, James Bree, Reece Burke (Alfie Doughty 62), Gabe Osho, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell (Luke Berry 46), Louie Watson (Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu 76), Cauley Woodrow, Harry Cornick (Cameron Jerome 72), Carlton Morris (Elijah Adebayo 46).

Subs not used: Harry Isted, Casy Pettit, Elliot Thorpe, Jayden Luker.

Advertisement

Latics: Ben Amos, Ryan Nyambe, Tom Naylor, Jack Whatmough, Jordan Cousins (Thelo Aasgaard, 74), Max Power (C), James McLean, Curtis Tilt (Charlie Hughes 77), Callum Lang, Ashley Fletcher (Will Keane 74), Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Tendayi Darikwa 89).

Subs not used: Jamie Jones, Gwion Edwards, Anthony Scully, Josh Magennis, Baba Adeeko.

Advertisement

Referee: David Webb.

Booked: Potts 90.

Advertisement