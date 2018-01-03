Cornick happy enough in his role as a supersub

Although wanting to have an impact from the start, attacker Harry Cornick is happy enough to continue his role as supersub for the time being.

The 22-year-old had a huge part to play in Town’s 4-2 win over Lincoln on Monday, as he entered the fray on 71 minutes with the scores locked at 2-2.

Just 60 seconds later, and Cornick had started the move that saw Luke Berry’s cross headed home by Danny Hylton, before adding his own strike with seven minutes to go, powering an angled effort past keeper Josh Vickers.

The former Bournemouth winger had come off the bench on Boxing Day to score against Swindon, his fifth substitute appearance in the last seven games.

Cornick said: “Obviously you want to be starting games, but when I’m needed I’ll be there, whether it’s a start or from the bench, I’m going to put my all in.

“Sometimes it plays into our teams hands when I come off the bench as I’m a bit fresher and I can stretch the teams, but everyone wants to be starting games.

“It’s probably one of my strengths, so whatever the gaffer sees me as being the best or most effective, I’m happy to do that.

“When it’s 10 v 10, there’s so much space on the pitch and I think that plays into my hands.

“So I just wanted to get on and try to run them around, which I did.

“We needed to win to put the result at Port Vale behind us and we did, so we’ve just got to keep the momentum going now as we’re in great form.”

Team-mate Hylton knew that Cornick’s arrival from the bench is a real plus for Luton to have in their armoury, as he said: “It’s a terrifying sight when you’re 3-2 down or whatever the score is in the game and you see Harry Cornick coming on.

“He’s lightning quick and making a habit of coming off the bench and is a bit of a supersub at the minute.

“He might not want that title, but that’s the role he’s played in the last few games.

“He’s doing great and he’s progressing, improving every game and that’s all you can ask for when you come off the bench.

“Someone to make an impact and change the game and take the game away from teams and he does that.”

Cornick’s goal was also his fourth in his last 12 games, after waiting the same amount of time to bag his first Luton strike.

He added: “It was deflected, but it’s going in, so definitely my goal.

“It was good to score, it took us two ahead which meant we could have a little bit of an easier end to the game than if it was 3-2 as they could put some balls in the box and you never know.

“I’m getting in a bit of form now to score a few goals, that’s something I lacked at the start of the season.

“I was putting in some okay performances, but just couldn’t really get a goal to show from it and now hopefully I can kick on and score a few more.”