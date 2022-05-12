Cornick insists Luton should be considered one of the favourites to win the play-offs

Town attacker Harry Cornick

Attacker Harry Cornick insists his Luton side should be treated as one of the favourites to go up from the Championship play-offs this season.

Out of the four teams involved in the battle for the Premier League over the next few weeks, Town are ranked as the underdogs, with odds of 9/2 to reach the top flight with Sky Bet.

Nottingham Forest are the team tipped to get over the line at 7/4, with Sheffield United 9/4, while the Hatters’ opponents over two legs, Huddersfield, in at 10/3.

Back in August and before a ball had been kicked, Luton had been expected to possibly exit the division, but at the other end, priced at 7/2 to be relegated by some bookies.

They exceeded all expectations outside of Kenilworth Road though with a sixth place finish, and are now just three games away from a seat at the top table of English football once more.

Despite that, they remain the underdogs, although it is a tag the squad are accustomed to by now, with Cornick saying: “We’ve been written off all season.

"When we came in, first game, people were saying ‘you’re the favourites to go down, or be right down there,’ so we’re used to that.

"We know that, but when we see the team around us, we know what we’ve got in the changing room and the staff, everyone works so hard.

"We knew we had what it takes to do something special, we can use the underdog status, but we don’t think we’re underdogs.

"We think we should be right up there with the favourites, we think we’re a good side, we play good football, we’re dangerous.

"If we can get the crowd going on Friday night, who knows what can happen?