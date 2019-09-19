Cornick knows Hatters must learn to cope with the international break

Luton attacker Harry Cornick knows his side must learn to cope with the international breaks they are going to face in the Championship this season.

The Hatters saw their three game winning streak in all competitions ended by QPR on Saturday, as they returned from their extended rest in disastrous fashion, conceding three goals in just 28 minutes, the first time Town have done so for over 20 years.

With further breaks in October and November, it’s something that Cornick knows they must guard against going forwards, saying: “We were three wins in a row, the international break came at a really bad time for us really as we were starting to pick up a bit of momentum.

“But we’ve got to pick the bones out of that one, try to find out where we went wrong and learn from it to put it right against Hull.

“It’s different, I’ve never had it in the past, never experienced what an international break is.

“It’s a strange one as you lose players, we didn’t see Collo (James Collins) for the week, we didn’t see Luke (Bolton) for the week and we didn’t see (Simon) Sluga for the week.

“So you lose the training aspect of it.

"We can’t do any team shape sometimes when you move on to a game because all three of them have started and we haven’t been able to work throughout the week.

“So it’s different, but we’ve got to get used to it as there’s another international break coming up next month, and we need to learn how to put things right for that one.”

When asked if he though the rest and disruption to his squad had seen Town out of the blocks slowly at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, boss Graeme Jones said: “I think you analyse everything, I’m led to believe that Queens Park Rangers had an extra day off than us, so maybe we worked too hard?

“Sometimes you can work too hard physically and you haven’t got a spark, sometimes you can work too little.

“Every club's got their own way. I’ve got a tried and tested formula that I believe in.

"Today if you want to measure it, it didn’t work and I’ll take responsibility for that, but there was a lot more to the game than whether we were fresh or not."

Meanwhile, striker Collins who was one of the trio away with his country, knows Town will work out just why they made such a poor start as he said: "I’m not too sure, it’s been a long week, a few lads have been away and we’ve only had a few days to work on things.

"We've come away from home, been a bit naive, I’m sure we’ll get to the bottom of it in the week and we’d like to think it won’t happen again."