Cornick knows points are needed for Luton to avoid a relegation battle

Town forward Harry Cornick has urged his side to start turning performances into points if they want to avoid a relegation battle during their first season back in the Championship for over a decade.

The Hatters were beaten for the third successive away game on Saturday, going down to a 2-1 defeat at Birmingham.

It was their sixth loss in eight matches on the road already this term, despite putting in some impressive displays along the way.

However, Cornick knows that counts for nothing if Luton are constantly leaving empty-handed, as he said: “You look at the end of the season and you don’t look at, ‘did we play well here, did we not?’

“You look back on it and you see Birmingham away, 2-1 loss, and that’s all you see, you don’t see anything else.

“So we need to start picking up some points.

“I think our performances have been really good and we’re getting better as a side and we’re learning, but we need to learn quickly, as this league’s ruthless.

“If we keep coming away and going ‘we played well, we’ve got no points,’ before you know it, you’re in a relegation battle and you’re scrapping for points at the end.

“I believe that we’re a better side than a lot of teams in this league, so we’re going to put in the performances and get the points.”

Town are back on home soil this afternoon, against a Nottingham Forest side who are suffering their first real dip of the season, losing two games in a row against Wigan and Hull City.

Cornick knows the Hatters must make the most of their Kenilworth Road advantage, as he continued: “At home I think it’s where we play our best football.

“You come away from home, we went to Fulham on Wednesday night, they’re a good side.

“They’re paying their players a lot of money, they’re a good team, they’re well drilled, they’ve got good players and we go there knowing we’re not going to have all the ball.

“But at home I feel like we can dominate the game and keep the ball, which is what we’ve been doing recently.

“We showed that against Bristol City that we can beat any team at home.

“They were a top six team and we beat them, 3-0, so I believe at home we can beat anyone.

“It’s a massive game for us, our home form is picking up a bit recently, which has been really good.

“We just need to make sure we make Kenilworth Road a bit of a fortress and pick up a lot of our points there.

"If the fans can get behind us against Forest then I’m sure we can get the three points."

Meanwhile, despite suffering back-to-back losses, Cornick insists that spirits remain high amongst the squad ahead of the fixture.

He added: “You’ve got keep everyone smiling, keep them happy as you can’t get too down in the dumps.

“Because if you go into every game negative then you’re not going to enjoy it and not going to play well.

“So we’ll pick ourselves up, go again, prepare for Nottingham Forest at home, get a good week on the training pitch and hopefully go and put it right there.

“We’re an attacking threat, we’ve got goalscorers in the team.

"We create chances, Izzy (Brown) has set me up, a good chance for Collo (James Collins), he set Kaz (Kazenga LuaLua) up, he makes chances for people.

"We just need to take them as I feel like we're playing well, we’re just conceding a few too many goals at times.

"If we keep playing the way we’re playing, we’re going to start winning games and we need to go on a little unbeaten run."

