Cornick knows Stanley would love to halt Town’s charge

Attacker Harry Cornick expects Accrington to be extra motivated to get one over on Luton again and halt the Hatters’ march to a second successive promotion.

The forward had scored his first goal since December to set Town on course for undefeated game number 29 and what would have been a club record 14 away games unbeaten last weekend, but Charlton didn’t read the script and three second half goals saw Luton’s remarkable run come to a strangely unfamiliar end.

Every other team wants to beat the best team in the league and that’s what we are at the minute, so we need to keep our confidence up and go again. Harry Cornick

Now Town face a trip to last season’s title rivals Accrington, aiming to return to winning ways against a side that pipped them to the League Two title.

Stanley, however, haven’t managed to keep pace with Luton this term and while the Hatters sit top of the pile, in pole position for back-to-back promotions, the Lancashire side are only three points off the drop zone.

Cornick said: “They’d love to beat us and try to be the ones to stop us going up but we need to keep playing the way we’re playing and keep the confidence up.

“We know we’re a great team so we need to push towards getting the three points on Saturday.

With four games left and a five-point cushion, plus a superior goal difference, should they need it, the smart money is on Luton to secure promotion and, while boss Mick Harford is confident they will, Cornick is resisting the urge to indulge in the mathematics.

“I’m trying not to look at it,” the forward said, adding: “I don’t want to look at who other teams have got or think about how many points we need, it’s just every game as it comes.

“It’s Accrington on Saturday, let’s get the three points there.”

It may take some remembering, due to that six-month undefeated run, but it’s a long time since Luton last lost twice in a row in the league, back in September 2016.

They will also be boosted by the return of top scorer James Collins after the newly crowned EFL League One Player of the Season sat out the slump at Charlton through suspension.

Cornick said: “Coming towards the end of the season, everyone has got tired legs and we need to rest up.

“It’s going to be a massive help, Collo being back. We really missed him and hopefully he can come back in and grab a few more goals because he’s been on fire recently.

“We’ll just be confident going into the next four games, knowing that we need to pick up points and kick on towards the end of the season.”