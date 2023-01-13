Cornick labels Morris a 'monster' as he declares club record signing has to start for Luton

Harry Cornick celebrates with top scorer Carlton Morris on Saturday

Although desperate for a starting berth himself, Town attacker Harry Cornick knows there is no way the Hatters can leave out the ‘monster’ that is team-mate Carlton Morris after his flying start to life at Kenilworth Road.

The 27-year-old arrived from Barnsley in the summer, with Luton paying their record transfer to bring in a player who had come through the ranks at Norwich City, also playing for Shrewsbury Town and Rotherham United.

Despite not ever having reached double figures in the second tier before, he was off the mark at the fifth time of asking in the Championship and has already begun paying back a chunk of his transfer fee by reaching 10 goals, while also leading the way in the assists charts as well, with five to his name.

Cornick, who is a close friend of Morris’s off the field, insists there has been no-one better than the recent signing who is deservedly one of the first names on the teamsheet, saying: “You can’t take him out of the team, he’s a monster!

“He’s been our best player this season really, putting the ball in the back of the net.

“He’s on 10 now, he’s going to keep scoring goals and you can’t take him out of the team.

"I’m triple happy for him, I love seeing him score goals, and I want to help him score as many as possible.”

It was the other way round at the weekend though as trailing 1-0 against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup third round, Morris received the ball from Louie Watson, before setting off on the left hand side and bamboozling the visiting defence with his quick feet.

Standing up a perfect cross intro the area it was perfect for Cornick to arrive and glance home his first of the season on the stroke of half time, as the goalscorer added: “He’s helped me score one, so I thank him for that and hopefully I can repay the favour on Saturday.

“It was a lovely cross and he’s a cat one player.

"Left foot, right foot, he’s a five star weak foot kind of player, so you know when he gets on his left foot, he can go either way and chip it back for me to head it in.

"So thank you to him, it’s a great cross.”

After Cornick’s equaliser, many would have expected Town to step up a gear in the second period and reach the fourth round against a side who had conceded 12 goals in their last three games.

However, despite dominating possession, they were unable to create that clear-cut opportunity needed to put the tie to bed, which means a replay is now needed on Tuesday night.

Cornick added: “We got a head of steam, started getting the ball in the box, making chances, getting on the front foot which is what we do so well.