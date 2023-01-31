Cornick not involved as Leeds United defender makes Hatters debut against Cardiff

Town attacker Harry Cornick is tipped to be leaving Luton this evening

Striker Harry Cornick wasn't named in the Luton starting line-up for this evening's Championship clash with Cardiff City, increasing the speculation that he is on his way out of Kenilworth Road before the transfer deadline passes this evening.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to second tier rivals Bristol City, with manager Rob Edwards confirming at the weekend interest had been received for the out of contract forward.

He was one of four changes from the FA Cup draw with Grimsby on Saturday, Leeds United loanee Cody Drameh handed an immediate start, with Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow and Reece Burke recalled.

It meant Allan Campbell and Gabe Osho dropped to the bench, with Dan Potts missing out, new keeper Jack Walton named as a substitute.

New defender Drameh, who is going up against his former Bluebirds team-mates, said: “I like to do my talking on the pitch.

"I’m one that believes actions speak louder than words, so hopefully I can show that on the pitch, show what I can bring to the table with my next game here on Tuesday.

"Football's a small world, coincidences like this happen, so it will be a great ovation for me, and I’m really excited bout it.

"The fans are on top of you (at Kenilworth Road), so I’ll be getting a lot of energy from the fans.

"Hopefully I can use that to put in some great performances and the team as well.”

With Cardiff under new management in Sabri Lamouchi, boss Rob Edwards added: “He’s an experienced manager.

"You generally get that little bit of a bounce with a new manager, we can look back on them, but the work that he’s done previously, some very good work at (Nottingham) Forest.

"It will be another difficult game as they all are.”

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Cody Drameh, Reece Burke, Tom Lockyer (C), Amari'i Bell, Alfie Doughty, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Cauley Woodrow, Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris.

Subs: Jack Walton, Elliot Thorpe, Louie Watson, Fred Onyedinma, Gabe Osho, Allan Campbell, Luke Berry.

Bluebirds: Ryan Allsop, Mark McGuinness, Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls (C), Sheyi Ojo, Romaine Sawyers, Cedric Kipre, Jack Simpson, Mark Harris, Perry Ng, Callum Robinson.