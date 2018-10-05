Cornick not just a game changer for Hatters

Luton boss Nathan Jones doesn’t want attacker Harry Cornick to just be labelled a game changer for the Hatters.

The former Bournemouth player came off the bench to great effect for Luton on Saturday against Charlton, helping his side come from 1-0 behind to lead 2-1, before conceding a last-gasp leveller.

However, Jones believes he should be looking to produce that kind of display from the first whistle, saying: “We develop players here, we want that level of performance of him for 75, 80 minutes.

“It’s hard to do that for 90 minutes, it’s massive energy, it’s high intensity running, you need to be Mo Farah to keep that up.

“We want more from him, we don’t want it to be for 25, 30 minutes, we want it to be 65, 70 minutes and then someone else to do that, as then we’ve got other threats to come on.

“We don’t want it to be just game changer, we want Harry to be a top pro.”

After being back in the team for Tuesday night’s 2-1 win over Oxford United. Cornick has now made 45 league appearances for the club, with 26 of them from the bench, and 18 from the start.

He also wants to shed the super-sub tag if possible, saying: “It’s a role that I’ve become accustomed to at this club.

“It’s not one that I love to do, but if it helps the team then so be it, so coming on 1-0 down, I’ve got to try and change the game and I think I did that.

“It is what it is, if the manager wants to use me off the bench or start me, it’s his decision. So hopefully if I just keep on putting performances and working hard on the training pitch, then my time will come.”

To do that, then Cornick must brush up on his finishing, as twice he went through against the Addicks on Saturday, only to blast over the bar.

Jones said: “What we keep doing and keep saying and he has to learn, as he’s a great kid and he works hard, he gets chances, just go across the keeper, that’s all we said.

“He’s put two in the stands, you don’t get goals for hitting stands or hitting seats in the stand.

“If you just go across the keeper, and this is a theme as we’ve said this at Portsmouth, and if he learns, we’ve got some player on our hands, because when the game gets stretched, he’s a threat.”

Cornick was aware it’s a facet of his game that needs some improving too, adding: “I’ve been practicing my chances as it’s obviously a part of my game I need to work on.

“It’s a weakness of mine, so the more goals I can score the more confidence I get and I’m sure I’ll score a few more now.”