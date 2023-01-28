Cornick starts for Luton against Grimsby despite reported interest from Robins and Swans

Harry Cornick starts for Luton this afternoon

Harry Cornick has been named in the starting line-up for Luton's FA Cup fourth round clash against Grimsby Town this afternoon, despite increasing speculation that he will leave Kenilworth Road ahead of the transfer window closing on Tuesday night.

The 26-year-old is reportedly interesting both Bristol City and Swansea City, but takes his place up front alongside Elijah Adebayo, as boss Rob Edwards makes two changes.

In came Alfie Doughty for James Bree following his move to Southampton earlier in the week, while Allan Campbell replaces Louie Watson, as Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu makes his 350th appearance for the club, just the 13th man to reach such a milestone.

Leading scorer Carlton Morris is fit enough to return to the bench, along with Cauley Woodrow, while U18 starlet Zack Nelson is included too.

Hatters: Ethan Horvath, Alfie Doughty, Gabe Osho, Tom Lockyer, Dan Potts (C), Amari'i Bell, Allan Campbell, Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Jordan Clark, Harry Cornick, Elijah Adebayo.

Subs: Harry Isted, Luke Berry, Fred Onyedinma, Carlton Morris, Cauley Woodrow, Elliot Thorpe, Louie Watson, Reece Burke, Zack Nelson.

Mariners: Max Crocombe, Michee Efete, Anthony Driscoll-Glennon, Luke Waterfall (C), Gavan Holohan, Harry Clifton, Alex Hunt, Bryn Morris, Danilo Orsi, Andy Smith, Niall Maher.

Subs: Kieran Green, Shaun Pearson, Ollie Battersby, Evan Khouri, Edwin Essel, Sean Scannell.