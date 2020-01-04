Cornick surprised Cherries boss Howe hasn't been snapped up by a top Premier League side

Luton attacker Harry Cornick was surprised that Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe hadn’t been snapped up by one of the Premier League big boys after an impressive time in charge of his former club.

The 42-year-old is in his second spell in charge at the Vitality, initially leading them from 2008-11, escaping relegation out of the Football League despite a 17-point deduction before heading to Burnley for a season.

He then returned to the Cherries in October 2012, securing promotion to the Premier League in April 2015, and has worked wonders to maintain their top slight status since.

Cornick was under Howe's tutelage when starting his professional career with Bournemouth between 2013-17 before moving to the Hatters, and on working with the Bournemouth chief, he said: "For me he was brilliant.

"He worked hard every day, tactically he was spot on, every day in training he was the last one to come in.

"He was always getting players to do extra stuff after training, he was always in the finishing drills or doing crossing competitions with the lads, so for me he was brilliant.

"He improved me and gave me my chance, so I’m grateful for what he’s done for me.

"I’m surprised he’s not been (snapped up), I think he could have gone to a few bigger clubs if he wanted to.

"But he’s stayed loyal to Bournemouth and you've got to give credit to that as he’s taken them from League Two to the Premier League which I don’t think they probably thought they would ever do.

"So his journey’s been brilliant, along with the club’s, the club's journey has been brilliant.

"It’s a great club and he’s a great manager. I’m sure one day he will probably go on to a bigger club or wherever he wants to really."

On welcoming back his former player to the Vitality Stadium, Howe told the club's official website: "Harry is a very good player with a great attitude and it will be good to see him and welcome him back here."

Meanwhile, Town chief Graeme Jones, who has seen Cornick produce some excellent performances during his first season in the Championship, with six goals to his name from 26 appearances said of his return: "I think Harry’s dipped a little bit lately, but he’s done really well over the course of the season.

"He didn’t start at the weekend (against Milwall), so I’m sure he’s got energy, I’m sure he’s got a point to prove, but he goes back as quite an established Championship footballer, which is something he can be proud of."