Cornick targets FA Cup run and play-off push for the Hatters

Harry Cornick celebrates his winner at Swansea on Tuesday night - pic: Gareth Owen

Town attacker Harry Cornick is determined that his side will have their name in the hat for the FA Cup fifth round this evening, while also maintaining a push for the Championship play-off this season.

The Hatters head to League One side Cambridge United to face a team they had some ding-dong battles with during their Conference days.

The U's stunned Premier League outfit Newcastle United in the previous round, but any thoughts that Luton would treat the match lightly and look to concentrate on a league campaign that has seen then close in on the top six after a run of 13 points from a possible 18 was rejected by Cornick.

He said: "It’s a great game for us, we want to go and win and keep our winning run going.

"If you say that’s one win (against Swansea on Tuesday night), we want to go for two wins on the bounce.

"It just keeps the momentum of the club going which is exactly what we need and the FA Cup’s a brilliant competition.

"You can win on Saturday and you can get a top team away and what a day that would be for the fans, it’s just a great game for us really.

"We want to win every game, we want to go on an FA Cup run, so we’re going to use the whole squad."

Luton can go into the contest with real confidence, Cornick's goal in Wales sealing a terrific 1-0 success against the Swans.

It means they are now just three points away from the top six, with game in hand over West Bromwich Albion too.

The forward can't see any reason Town won't be able to extend their season beyond May 7, adding: "It’s a massive win, it’s our game in hand.

"We said that before, when we’ve got a game in hand, they’re the ones you want to win when you can climb the table and no-one else is playing.

"So that puts us closer to where we want to be and where we think we could be.

“There’s a chance, you always look at Barnsley last year the way they did it, they got into the play-offs and you never know in this league.

"There’s a lot of good teams, there’s a lot of teams that probably think they should be in the play-offs that don’t make it.