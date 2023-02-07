​Former Luton attacker Harry Cornick has spoken of the ‘incredible memories’ he created during his time at Kenilworth Road, after ending his lengthy stint with the Hatters last week, heading to Bristol City on transfer deadline day.

The 27-year-old originally moved to Luton from Bournemouth in the summer of 2017 and having started out as a winger, was moved to a more central role, going on to score 38 goals in his 235 appearances for the club.

However, with his contract running out in the summer, and rather than risk losing him for nothing, Town accepted the Robins’ offer of an undisclosed fee to allow him to head to Ashton Gate, Cornick penning a three-and-a-half year deal.

Releasing a statement via the Hatters’ official Twitter page, the popular forward said: “Just wanted to thank everyone at Luton Town over my 6 and a half year long journey at the club.

“I've made so many incredible memories including 2 promotions, a play-off run and survival on the last day of the season which will stay with me forever.

“To all the staff and players I've met, thank you for letting me be me and making it so special.

"I've made some friends for life.

Harry Cornick has thanked the Town fans after he departed Kenilworth Road last week

"Finally thank you to all the Hatters who had faith in me over the years and have travelled up and down the country.

"It has been an honour to play in front of you and meet so many of you incredible people!