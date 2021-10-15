Cornick tipped to have a 'good chance' of reaching the Premier League by Luton skipper

Town attacker Harry Cornick

Town’s in-form attacker Harry Cornick has been tipped to reach the Premier League by skipper Sonny Bradley, as long as he continues his improvement at Kenilworth Road.

The 26-year-old has begun the current campaign in hugely impressive form, scoring four times in his opening 11 Championship appearances.

Cornick took 40 matches to open his account during the 2020-21 season, and with his confidence boosted by netting on the opening day win over Peterborough, registered a first ever career double in the recent 5-0 hammering of Coventry.

He also has two assists to his name, a number which should be higher but for some glaring misses by his team-mates.

It led Bradley to make the claim about the former Bournemouth winger, who moved to the Hatters in August 2017, saying: “As the team’s getting better, Harry’s getting better as well.

“He’s going to need to as there’s real competition for places now in his position.

“I’ve seen a change in Harry, he’s upped his game, not only on a match-day, but in training as well.

“You can see he’s focused and I think Harry’s got a real chance with his athletic ability to possibly go and play in the Premier League.

“It’s going to take a lot of goals this season, I hope it’s with us, a lot more goals.