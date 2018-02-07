Cornick tipped to reach the next level by Hatters chief

Luton’s ‘scintillating’ match-winner Harry Cornick has been tipped to make a rapid rise back up the Football League echelons by Town boss Nathan Jones.

The 22-year-old dropped out of the Premier League in August, leaving AFC Bournemouth to join the Hatters and it has been a move that has paid off for both player and club.

If we can just tweak certain things with him then he’s going to go to the next level very quickly, with us, hopefully. Nathan Jones

Cornick’s pace and direct running have been a wonderful impact off the bench at times, running opposition teams ragged in the latter stages.

However, he proved he can do it from the start too, making it five goals for the season with the only strike against Exeter City on Saturday as Jones said: “I’ve been pleased with Harry since he walked through the door and nothing detracts from that.

“He’s wonderful, some of his play was scintillating.

“When he gets it, his movement’s excellent, we’re working constantly on his movement to get on the ball.

“He’s not just an out and out wideman, he can do other things. He’s a threat and once we add the guile to his game as well, then we’ve got a proper player.

“As he gets into so many situations that if we can just tweak certain things with him then he’s going to go to the next level very quickly, with us, hopefully.”

Cornick agreed that his end product was something he is continually looking to improve, saying: “I think my crossing needs a bit of working on, a bit of finishing too and I can get better.

“But that’s what we have to keep working on the training ground and then keep getting better as a team.

“If I keep improving, keep working on it, then I’m going to keep improving and keep the team improving, which is the main thing.”

Meanwhile, as against Grimsby the previous weekend, Cornick had to be substituted in the closing stages and it’s something he wants to get sorted to ensure he can last the full 90.

He added: “It was a bit of cramp, I keep getting cramp at the end of the game.

“I try to do my running in the game and then just blow up at the end which is a bit annoying, but we’ll get on top of that.”