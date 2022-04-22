Cornick: Town dressing room is 'buzzing' with talk of the play-offs

Town attacker Harry Cornick

Luton attacker Harry Cornick admitted that Town’s dressing room is ‘buzzing’ with talk of the Championship play-offs after an Easter period that saw Town take a magnificent six points from six.

The Hatters started by beating in-form Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Good Friday and then followed that up with a 1-0 success at Cardiff on Easter Monday, Cornick himself getting the winner.

It saw Town sitting fourth in the table with just three games left, and now six points above Millwall in seventh place, as the former Bournemouth youngster said: “Everyone’s buzzing, you can’t hide the fact that everyone’s buzzing.

“Everyone’s happy and you’d be silly not to talk about it.

"We all went in there, checked the results, it's what you speak about, if you don't speak about it then what’s the point of trying to do it?

"It’s all we speak about, it’s all we want, and everyone’s buzzing with the win.”

Cornick struck with 19 minutes to go in Wales, rising above his marker to head Robert Snodgrass’s cross beyond Dillon Phillips and into net for his 12th of the season.

After going three games without a win prior to the Forest triumph, the forward knew the important of back-to-back victories at this stage of the campaign.

He said: “They’re huge, we knew we didn’t start that well after the international break, we dropped a few points where we think we should have picked up some more, but the fans have stuck with us.

"They’re all confident, they’re all saying we can do it, we believe we can, they believe we can, everyone believes we can.

"It just shows when there’s 1,300 chanting for you it gets you through the game as they’ve been two really, really tough games.

“Two massive wins for us, so lets see if we can bring it home for the fans.”

Although Town appear in the driving seat for one of the play-off berths now, Cornick also insisted no-one within the squad will be dropping down a gear to take things easy until the Hatters are over the line.

He continued: “We’re not thinking we’re almost there as every position matters.

"We need to finish as strong as we can as form goes into the play-offs.

"We need as many points as we can to make sure we get a tie, we don’t know who we’re going to get.

"No-one knows the positions they’re going to finish in, so we just need to make sure we finish strong.”

Luton could have virtually assured their place above the dotted line before others play this weekend as they host Blackpool in front of the Sky TV cameras at the earlier kick-off time of 12.30pm.

A triumph means would mean neither Blackburn, QPR, Coventry or Swansea could catch them and if Millwall and Middlesbrough then drop points, it would be job done in terms of securing a play-off position.

Cornick added: “It (winning) would be a massive statement, but it’s going to be another tough game.

"They won 6-1 (against Birmingham on Monday), so they’re going in with a bit of form, but we know what we’re capable of, we know how good we are.

"It’s all about the results now, performances don’t really matter.