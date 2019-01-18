Cornick unlikely to be fit for Peterborough visit

Town attacker Harry Cornick is unlikely to feature for the Hatters in tomorrow’s home clash against fellow League One promotion chasers Peterborough United.

The 23-year-old, with seven goals to his name this term, has been out since New Year’s Day after injuring his ankle against Barnsley and when asked about his progress, interim boss Mick Harford said yesterday: “Harry was out on the grass today, but I just think it might be a bit too early for Harry in all fairness.”

There was better news for goalkeeper Marek Stech who hasn’t been in the match day squad since the trip to Walsall on December 29, as Harford continued: “Marek trained today, he went out on the the grass for the first time and we’ll assess him but he’s closer to being back fit again.”

Meanwhile, there are no doubts over midfielder Alan McCormack after he was on the bench for Tuesday night’s FA Cup third round replay defeat to Sheffield Wednesday having started the previous four games, not missing a single minute.

Harford said: “We took Alan off his feet and gave him a rest on Tuesday.

“If he was needed, he was happy to go on and do a job, but we felt we didn’t really need him on Tuesday, so he’s fine.”

On the rest of the squad’s availability, Harford added: “They’re off their feet today, they’ve been up to the swimming pool and they’re just resting, recovery basically.

“They’ve had two tough games over Saturday and Tuesday and there weren’t many changes from either game, but there’s one or two little niggles and one or two we’ll have to look at.”