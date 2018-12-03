Cornick wants Cherries in FA Cup

Hatters striker Harry Cornick would love a trip back to his former side AFC Bournemouth in tonight’s FA Cup third round draw.

The 23-year-old joined the Cherries in September 2013 after a successful trial from non-league Wessex League side Christchurch, making just one appearance during his time on the south coast, that in the FA Cup.

Then, Cornick came on as a 71st minute substitute as Bournemouth triumphed 5-1 at Rotherham United in the third round, while he had loan moves to a number of clubs, before moving to Luton in August 2017.

On the chances of revisiting Dean Court, Cornick, who scored the winner in the 1-0 triumph at Bury in the second round yesterday, said: “I would like a trip back to Bournemouth, back down to the south coast, that would be nice.”

Team-mate Jack Stacey meanwhile, wouldn’t mind returning to his former side Reading, who he played six times for between July 2014 and June 2017, or getting one of the Premier League teams that enter at this stage.

He added: “That (Reading) would be a good one. It would be nice to go back there and see a few friendly faces, anyone above League One, we’ll be happy with.

"Anyone maybe in the Championship or Premiership away would be a good experience for us and a nice test for us to see where we’re at."