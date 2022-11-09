Hatters attacker Harry Cornick has insisted the ‘wheels won’t come off’ Luton’s attempts to win promotion this season if manager Nathan Jones decides to leave the club and take over at Premier League Southampton.

The 49-year-old will head to the south coast for talks at St Mary’s today, having been granted permission by Town to speak to the Saints, who sacked Ralph Hasenhüttl on Monday morning.

Jones, who was in the dug-out for last night’s 2-0 defeat to Stoke City, has stated that the move isn’t a done deal just yet, torn between realising his ambitions of managing in the top flight and staying at Kenilworth Road.

Harry Cornick looks to get forward against Stoke City

Although Cornick, who was signed by Jones from Bournemouth back in August 2017, admitted he and the rest of Town’s would love to see the manager stay put, he backed Luton’s squad to react positively if that wasn’t the case.

He said: “We’ll wait to see what happens, we don’t know what’s going to happen to him.

“If he goes, all the best to him because he’s been a brilliant manager for us.

“I mean I’ve got my whole career really to thank him for, a lot of the players here have got a lot to thank him for, I’m sure the fans and the club know what he has done for us, bringing us all the way from League Two to the Championship.

Advertisement

“We wouldn't be here now if it wasn’t for him, I definitely wouldn’t be where I am.

"So if he goes, we’re going to wish him all the best and see what happens.

“The fun doesn’t stop at Luton, we know we’re a great club, have got great players and have got a great backing behind us.

“If he goes, we keep going, the wheels don't come off, we’re challenging this season and we’re going to keep putting it all in.

Advertisement

“If he stays, it’s good for us as we know he’s a great manager, he’s been brilliant for us."

Jones has been in this position before, as he left Luton back in January 2019 to join Stoke City, the manner of that departure leaving a sour taste with both the club and supporters.

However, Town, under interim boss Mick Harford, went on to win the League One title, something that Cornick pointed too should the Hatters be looking for a new manager during the upcoming international break.

He continued: “He’s taken us all the way and we know how to play under him, but if someone else comes in, things don’t change, a new system, whatever happens, players will buy into that and we’ll give anyone 100 per cent, we always do.

Advertisement

“That’s who we are as players, we've got a great squad in there.

"We've got players in there who would throw themselves in front of a bus if it means it, so we’ve got the squad, we’ve got everything around us that we need.

“If he leaves, that’s just part of football.

"I mean he’s left before and look what happened, we ended up getting promoted that season, so we know we can do it if he does, if he stays it’s brilliant as we love him as a manager.

Advertisement

“He’s a brilliant manager, but if he goes the club will bring someone in, I've got full faith in the board to bring in someone who will help us.”

Jones was afforded a fine ovation from the near 800 travelling fans at the Bet365 Stadium last night, both before and after the contest.

It didn’t surprise Cornick even with the disappointing nature of the result, as he added: “The fans were brilliant for him tonight and they were brilliant for us.

"They kept singing to the 90th minute, they always do.

Advertisement

"I've always said the away fans at Luton are unbelievable, they sing their hearts out, they cheer you on to the last minute and no matter what happens, we weren't great tonight and they’re still cheering us on.

"They gave him a great reception and he deserves that because of what he’s done for the club.