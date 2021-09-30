Coventry City fan taken ill at Kenilworth Road thanks medical staff for their support
Supporter required medical treatment during Sky Blues' defeat
The Coventry City fan who was taken ill during his side's 5-0 defeat at Kenilworth Road on Wednesday night has thanked the Hatters' stewards and medical staff for their support.
After Harry Cornick put Luton 2-0 ahead, the game was then stopped for over five minutes for medical personnel to attend visiting supporter Chris Watkins, who had suffered a reported epileptic seizure in the Oak Road End.
He was eventually stretchered off behind the goal to a warm ovation from both sets of supporters and players, before being taken to hospital.
After the game, Luton Town tweeted: "We are relieved to hear the Coventry supporter who was taken ill is being treated in a nearby hospital and is in good condition."
In response, Watkins confirmed he was recovering, writing: “Hi Guys. It’s the Coventry fan here.
"Pass on my thanks to the stewards and stadium medical staff for their support. I tried my best to get it abandoned but never worked (only joking!).
"Best of luck for rest of season… except New Year’s Day!”
Town then replied with: “We are so glad to hear you’re ok Chris. Best wishes from all of us at Kenilworth Road. See you on NYD.”