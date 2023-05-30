Coventry defender Dabo receives 'abhorrent' racist abuse after missed penalty against Luton

​Coventry City have declared they are will take action against any supporter they find to have sent defender Fankaty Dabo racist messages on social media following Saturday’s play-off final defeat to Luton.

The 27-year-old came off the bench in extra time, stepping up from the spot once the penalty shoot-out had gone to sudden death.

However, he put his effort wide of the target, ensuring the Hatters went up to the Premier League, with the ex-Chelsea youngster receiving some disgusting online abuse since.

Fankaty Dabo puts his penalty wide of the target against Luton on Saturday

A Sky Blues’ club statement said: “The messages sent by some individuals to Fankaty are abhorrent.

"We are clear that there is no place for racism in our society and that the Club and our partners will provide all of the support to Fanky that he needs.

“The Club will work with the PFA, EFL and the Police regarding this matter, and will seek to ban and prosecute any person found to have sent racist messages.

“Many Sky Blues supporters sent supportive messages to Fanky following the game and we thank them for doing so.”

Owner and Executive Chairman Doug King added: “The messages sent to Fankaty were disgusting and there is no place for any person who sent such vile abuse at any of our games, and social media is not a hiding place to make these comments.

“The Club and our partners will support Fankaty, and we will not hesitate in taking action against those people found to have done this.

“Coventry is a tolerant and multi-cultural city that we are proud to represent, and there is no place for any form of racism or discrimination in person or on social media.”

Speaking to the press after the game, boss Mark Robins had said about the shoot-out defeat: “I’m disappointed and there’s definitely some pain there, but I said to the players, you’ve got to use it as fuel to come back stronger.

"The penalties that were taken outstandingly and then, unfortunately, somebody has to miss and it was Fanky today.

“He’s distraught, every one of them that stepped up, especially down the Luton end with their fans, were so brave.

“The bravery, courage and quality they showed was outstanding, the support was brilliant.

"With them not missing it kept us under pressure and in the end that is what told on us.