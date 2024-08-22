'Crazy' Krauß can't wait to celebrate with the Hatters fans after heading to Kenilworth Road

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Midfielder joins Luton on season-long loan

‘Crazy’ midfielder Tom Krauß can’t wait to get his first taste of English football and celebrate with the Hatters fans after agreeing a season-long loan at Kenilworth Road from Mainz this afternoon.

The 23-year-old, who came through the ranks at RB Leipzig, has played for FC Nuremberg, Schalke and Mainz, making 62 Bundesliga appearances, plus featuring in another 63 2.Bundesliga matches. Krauß has also had six DFB-Pokal Cup outings, also being capped extensively at youth level for Germany, turning out for the U15s to U21s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s official website about his first venture overseas, Krauß can’t wait to experience the Luton followers up close and personal, saying: “I’m really excited to take my first step outside of Germany and I’m ready for my next chapter here at Luton. I like English football and English fans, that’s why I’m here and I can’t wait. I can’t wait to play my first minutes in front of the supporters. I’ve seen the last two games and the fans in England are crazy, and I’m like that as a player.

Tom Krauß applauds the FC Schalke fans back in September 2022 - pic: Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images

“For me, the fans are what football is all about. They are important for clubs and for the players, so I like to speak with them and celebrate with them during games. It’s a different style of football compared to Germany but I’ve had a lot of experience in the first and second leagues, playing 130 games or so in four years – lots of games against Bayern Munich – and that’s helped me.”