Creative Barnsley midfielder tipped to be interesting Luton on deadline day

Town rumoured to be looking at Tykes star

Sign up for the latest Luton Town team news, anaylsis and more Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luton Town have been linked with a move for Barnsley’s attacking midfielder Adam Phillips on transfer deadline day.

The 27-year-old spent eight years in Liverpool’s academy as a youngster, then moving to Norwich City in 2017, although didn’t make a senior appearance during his time at Carrow Road, having loans at Cambridge United and Scottish side Hamilton Academical. Phillips then joined Burnley in August 2019, also failing to feature for the Clarets, although did impress when on two temporary stays at Morecambe, where he scored 14 goals in 44 matches and then a switch to Accrington Stanley too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July 2021 he returned to Morecambe for a third time, netting seven goals in 42 outings during the 2021-22 campaign, also adding eight assists. Signed by Barnsley in September 2022, he has excelled for the Tykes since, scoring 34 goals in 139 fixtures, adding 24 assists too, reaching double figures in the 2023-24 season, when he won the EFL League One Player of the Month for February in that season.

Barnsley midfielder Adam Phillips is believed to be a target for the Hatters - pic: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Phillips as been on target twice for Barnsley during the current campaign, with goals against Plymouth Argyle and Rotherham, setting up two goals as well, as his side sit fourth in the table, but Football League World are now reporting that he has attracted the interest from the Hatters who are looking to bolster their squad for a crack at an immediate return to the Championship.

With Shandon Baptiste’s season more than likely over after he suffered an ACL injury last week, Luton chief Matt Bloomfield admitted that he might look to bolster that department, saying: “I think there’s probably going to be more activity in and out, you would expect. But I’ve been involved on this side of the fence for three years now so you never know what’s going to happen. We’re certainly working hard, we’re moving on both ways, in and outs behind the scenes and we’ll see what the next 48 hours brings.”