Crestfallen Luton boss struggles to find the words to sum up yet another defeat to QPR

Hatters boss Nathan Jones

Town boss Nathan Jones couldn't hide his bitter, bitter disappointment after the Hatters failed to beat bogey side QPR yet again, following their 2-1 defeat at Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The hosts looked to be on their way to a second league win in 22 meetings with their west London opponents after Cameron Jerome gave Luton the lead on 37 minutes when his 20-yard shot slipped through the hands of keeper David Marshall.

However, Kal Naismith then needlessly slid in on Andre Gray 10 minutes into the second period for a penalty that the ex-Hatter converted.

Naismith then sliced his clearance behind for a corner that Rob Dickie flicked home with seven to go as QPR once more claimed all three points.

A visibly crestfallen Jones said: "I feel low, I’ve got to be honest with you, the manner of it, just disappointed.

“The decisions to give them the goals were poor, I felt we were decent all afternoon, we were excellent first half and this is a tough one to take.

“These never have got to to play well to beat us.

"I don’t know what it is, because we have chance after chance against them away from home, and we gift them the goals and then here exactly the same.

“Just stay on your feet, you don’t have to dive in, so I’m just disappointed with the goals, it’s killed me and I’m finding it hard to speak.

“We’ve been in the top six, should have been fourth today, if you just do the basics well enough you're fourth in the league today which is the biggest over achievement in history.

“If we finish in the top six it will be like Leicester winning the Prem, easily, so to do that we just have to do the basics well enough today.

“I thought we were fine, we were excellent first half.

"We came out second half could have scored again but these have just never got to work hard to beat us and they beat us all the time.”

The manner of the goals was the most frustrating aspect of the defeat for the Luton manager, as he added: "I thought were excellent throughout really, if Kal stays on his feet, defend that, they don’t score.

"Then it’s a ball in, he’s been off for a week, slices his clearance and then they score an offside goal as it’s clearly offside.

"So it’s a really frustrating one and it sounds like sour grapes as they've not ever got to work hard to beat us and we gift them.

“They beat us all the time, they need us and they were having an absolutely horrific time when they came here, we had to call the game off and they were in poor form and we kickstarted their season.

"They've been in really poor form now and we've kickstarted their season again, they don't have to work hard to win and that’s the frustrating thing.

“It’s probably the wrong time to interview me if I'm honest as I’m bitterly, bitterly disappointed.

"I really, really wanted us to do well today as it showed how far we've come.