Crosby happy as Tranmere Rovers seal loan deal for Hatters' teenage striker Harris

Tranmere Rovers boss Andy Crosby

Teenage Luton Town striker Taylan Harris has joined Sky Bet League Two side Tranmere Rovers on loan until the turn of the year.

The 19-year -old, who has yet to feature for the Hatters first team since joining from Reading in 2024, but was named in the first team squad for a Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Last season Harris was a Luton's Under-21s, and he will now get the chance to play regular senior football for Andy Crosby's side at Prenton Park, who kick off their season next weekend.

He has signed a loan deal that will keep him at Rovers until January, 2026, and the forward can't wait to get going.

"I’m really excited to be here. It’s a brilliant opportunity at a big club, and I can’t wait to get started,” he told tranmererovers.co.uk.

“The conversations I’ve had with the manager have been positive, and I just want to get started now and make an impact.

“I’ve spoken to some of the players who are here, and they told me that it’s a friendly club, everyone is together, and the fans are brilliant, so it was an easy decision for me to come here.”

Crosby said: “Really pleased that all our work and communication over a period of time with Luton Town has enabled us to bring Taylan in on loan, and I would personally like to thank Matt Bloomfield for trusting us to continue to develop Taylan.

“Taylan had a fantastic upbringing at Reading before joining Luton in January 2024 when they were in the Premier League at just 18 years old.

“He’s an attacking player who can play anywhere across the front line. His key strengths are his 1v1 ability, fantastic speed, and the ability to assist or score.

“We all look forward to working with Taylan to help him in the next stage of his career. He has some amazing senior players to watch and learn from, and he’s excited to play in front of our supporters.”