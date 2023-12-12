Crystal Palace double save was an unforgettable feeling for Luton award winner Kaminski

Town stopper Thomas Kaminski clears the danger against Manchester City - pic: Liam Smith

​Town keeper Thomas Kaminski admitted the wonderful double stop against Crystal Palace that saw him win the Castrol Premier League Save of the Month award for November was a feeling he will never forget.

The summer signing had parried a long range attempt by Eagles attacker Eberechi Eze before getting up swiftly to hurl himself to his left and make an even better block from Jeffrey Schlupp’s follow-up, crucially preventing the visitors taking the lead.

It led to his name being sung by an appreciative Kenilworth Road crowd, something that is becoming a regular occurrence amongst Town supporters now, as discussing the effort, which was the second time Kaminski had been nominated following his double save against Aston Villa in October, he said: “It went actually quite quick. It was a shot from Eze from outside of the box, it got a little deflection off Tom Lockyer and then I think Schlupp got the rebound.

“It’s a feeling I will never forget because the whole stadium was singing my name.

“It's something that in training it's been told ‘don't admire your save, just stand us as quickly as you can.’

“It kept us in the game at that moment too, to get points on the board.”

Kaminski wasn’t just nominated for the top save award, but was also in the running for the EA SPORTS Player of the Month award which eventually went to Manchester United’s centre half Harry Maguire.

The Belgian was honoured to be included as he knows his performances can aid Town’s aims to stay in the top flight this term, continuing: “It was a really nice feeling and obviously I’m very proud as well, because you're up against the best goalkeepers in the world.

“We want to compete in every game, obviously our ambition is to stay in the league and we'll do everything to make that possible.”

Kaminski was at it again on Sunday, with some terrific stops during the 2-1 defeat to Manchester City, his best when showing sharp reactions to deny Phil Foden’s low drive and then fingertipping Ruben Dias’s effort on to the bar in the second half.

Discussing the summer addition from Blackburn Rovers, who is third in the top flight for saves made with an impressive 62 to his name, boss Rob Edwards added: “Our fans have recognised him as there's been some really good saves month upon month now. People are realising it now, the importance of our goalkeeper for us to get results in this league.

"It’s not being negative, it’s being realistic, we’re going to need our goalkeeper to make some saves. We want to protect him and limit that as much as possible of course, but we needed Thomas and when we did, he stepped up.