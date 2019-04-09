Cumming thought Moncur had won it for the Hatters

Town saviour Jason Cummings thought he was going to be upstaged by fellow substitute George Moncur during Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Blackpool.

After Cummings had equalised, Moncur had the opportunity to win it in stoppage time and bring the house down, denied by a combination of visiting defender Ben Heneghan and keeper Christoffer Mafoumbi.

The on-loan Nottingham Forest striker said: “I put my money on George there.

"It wasn’t an easy chance, the keeper did well, came out and made himself big, and it was a good save.

“He was kicking himself a wee bit, but I don’t think it was a clear cut chance.

“At the end, I thought we probably had better chances than them.

“We could have nicked it, but we probably would take a point with 10 men.

“It would have been scenes if we managed to nick it at the end, but it could be a massive point.”

Midfielder Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu was another who thought Town could have snatched the victory.

He continued: “Jase came on, scored and I thought we dominated the game after and unlucky Moncs couldn’t chip the keeper.

“The keeper came out well, but two-two’s a fair result and another point for us to our main goal of the Championship.”

Boss Mick Harford added: “In the last minute, it should have been a victory if George had finished off, but fair play to them, they were brilliant the lads.”